ARE WE THE DRAMA? A Night with SisterSong and the Louisiana Abortion Fund

Tickets start at $10 and are sliding scale up to $100. Pay what you can, and if you're able to give more, just add it in the donation box below!
Suggested Contributions:
💚 $10 to $25: Community Rate (for students, low income, or anyone who needs it)
💜 $30 to $60: Standard Rate (covers your ticket and helps sustain the event)
❤️ $65 to $100: Solidarity Rate (helps subsidize others and keep this movement thriving)
✨ Your ticket includes dinner from Jamleans, non-alcoholic beverages, a free SisterSong membership (required for entry), and an evening of community building and direct action for reproductive justice.
It’s giving raffle season! Come get dramatic—in the best way—by entering our Are We the Drama? Raffle!
Each ticket supports the Louisiana Abortion Fund’s work to keep care, dignity, and access flowing across the Gulf South. Plus, you’ll have the chance to win some incredible prizes—think self-care bundles, local goodies, and surprise treats that are so worth the drama.
🎟️ Tickets:
$5 = 1 ticket
$20 = 5 tickets
$50 = 15 tickets
$100 = 40 tickets
Winners will be announced live at 7:40 PM during the event at Ashé Cultural Arts Center—so grab your tickets, manifest those prizes, and let’s see who the real drama is!
Can’t make it but still want to support? ✨
Purchase a $25 Community Ticket to help cover admission for someone who otherwise couldn’t attend.
Your sponsorship makes this event more accessible and helps us build community power together. 💜
