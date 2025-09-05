Boogie & Bid

Unleash your inner artist! This package includes a gift certificate to the Rowayton Arts Center, where you or your child can explore your creativity with classes, workshops, or even a piece of art. To make it even more inspiring, you will also take home two prints by young local artists, "Bliss" by Avery Stowe and "Golden Eye" by Brinton Fowler Stowe. Whether you are trying your hand at a new medium or celebrating the next generation of artists, this bundle is all about peace, love, and creativity.





Donated by: Rowayton Arts Center & The Fowler/Stowe Family

Market Value $180