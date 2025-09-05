Boogie & Bid

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Add a burst of color and personality to your walls with this original piece, "Brittany Pop Art," by Georgette Diamandis. Bold, playful, and full of groovy energy, this one-of-a-kind piece celebrates man’s best friend with a retro twist. Perfect for dog lovers, art collectors, or anyone looking to bring a fun, far-out vibe into their home.
Donated by: Georgette Diamandis
Market Value: $675
Bold, vibrant, and full of energy—this original abstract painting, Punch Drunk, by local artist Sue Carroll makes a striking statement. With its dynamic colors and expressive style, the piece captures both movement and emotion, creating a focal point for any room. A true one-of-a-kind artwork, it’s perfect for collectors or anyone ready to add a splash of creativity and conversation to their space.
Donated by: Sue Carroll
Market Value: $425
Dig the vibes of fresh, local flavor! This $200 gift card to Millstone Farm lets you load up on just-picked produce, seasonal favorites, and wholesome goodness straight from the field. Whether you’re whipping up a family feast or just groovin’ on healthier living, this prize brings peace, love, and plenty of veggies to your table.
Donated by: Millstone Farm
Market Value: $200
Say “cheese” and get ready to rock your taste buds! This $200 gift card to Rowayton Pizza is your ticket to a groovy night of pies, slices, and good vibes. Whether you’re throwing a pizza party for friends or just keeping the good times rolling with family dinners, this prize is all about peace, love, and extra toppings.
Donated by: Rowayton Pizza
Market Value: $200
Unleash your inner artist! This package includes a gift certificate to the Rowayton Arts Center, where you or your child can explore your creativity with classes, workshops, or even a piece of art. To make it even more inspiring, you will also take home two prints by young local artists, "Bliss" by Avery Stowe and "Golden Eye" by Brinton Fowler Stowe. Whether you are trying your hand at a new medium or celebrating the next generation of artists, this bundle is all about peace, love, and creativity.
Donated by: Rowayton Arts Center & The Fowler/Stowe Family
Market Value $180
Bring a burst of style to your next gathering with this handmade tie-dye tablecloth and matching napkins by local textile designer, Gillian Graves. Perfect for dinner parties, picnics, or everyday meals, this set adds peace, love, and plenty of style to any occasion.
Donated by: Gillian Graves
Market Value: $150
Perk up your day with this gift certificate to $150 gift certificate to Arden's, your go-to spot for fresh coffee, tasty bites, and a welcoming atmosphere. Perfect for starting your morning right, catching up with friends, or simply soaking up the community vibe.
Donated by: Arden's
Market Value: $150
Keep your furry friend feeling far out and full of joy! This joyful bundle from Get Joy includes funky bandana, towel, toy and fresh, healthy dog treats. Treat your four-legged pal to food that is as groovy as they are!
Donated by: Get Joy
Market Value: $150
Turn the page back to the decade of disco, rock, and funk! This Rowayton Merchandise canvas tote comes packed with four books all about the 70's and the music that defined an era. This collection is perfect for music lovers, nostalgia seekers, and readers.
Donated by: Barrett's Bookstore & Rowayton Merchandise
Market Value: $150
This far-out package includes a canvas tote and a Rowayton T-shirt plus a gift card for a fun-filled date night at Roller Magic. Roller skate under the disco lights, carry your essentials in style, and wear your town spirit proudly—it’s the perfect combo of groovy gear and good times.
Donated by: Rowayton Merchandise & Roller Magic (Danbury)
Market Value: $140
Ready to get your game on? Receive private lessons from the Rowayton Library's very own Mahjong master, Lydia Saravis. During this two hour private lesson, you and three friends will learn the art and strategy of Mahjong. Perfect for a fun night with friends or sharpening your skills. Don't miss this opportunity to add some flair to your game night!
*Expires three months from date of event (12/13/2025)
Donated by: Lydia Saravis
Market Value: $100
Bring a splash of coastal charm to your space with this set of two nautical prints by local art legend, Betsey Fowler. Featuring a timeless seaside style and a touch of hometown creativity, these pieces capture the rhythm of the waves and the spirit of the shore.
Donated by: Betsey Fowler
Market Value: $80
