Soroptimist International Of The Americas Inc

Hosted by

Soroptimist International Of The Americas Inc

About this event

Boogie Bingo!

St Paul the Apostle

Lighthouse Point

Admission
$30

Ticket for entry.

Light Bites included.

Pay Per Game.

GAME 1
$5

Pre-pay for your Bingo Card.

Game 1 = $5.

50/50 Split

GAME 2
$10

Pre-pay for your Bingo Card.

Game 2 = $10.

50/50 Split

GAME 3
$25

Pre-pay for your Bingo Card.

Game 3 = $25.

50/50 Split

GAME 4
$5

Pre-pay for your Bingo Card.

Game 4 = $5.

50/50 Split

GAME 5
$10

Pre-pay for your Bingo Card.

Game 5 = $10.

50/50 Split

GAME 6
$25

Pre-pay for your Bingo Card.

Game 6 = $25.

50/50 Split

GAME 7
$50

Pre-pay for your Bingo Card.

Game 7 = $50.

50/50 Split

Bundled Entry plus All Games (7) Pass
$150

Includes Ticket for entry.

Pre-pay for all 7 rounds.

Value= $160. Bundled Price: $150.

50/50 Split

Light Bites included.

Bundled Entry for $30 Pre-Paid Guests. Includes All 7 Games
$120

This is for guests who paid the $30 entry and would like to buy all 7 rounds.

Save $10.

50/50 Split

Light Bites included.


Drink
$5

Pre Paid Drink Tickets!

Drink - Soda
$2
Drinks Donation
$220
Add a donation for Soroptimist International Of The Americas Inc

$

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