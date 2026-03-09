Boogie Bingo!

About this event
Lighthouse Point
Ticket for entry.
Light Bites included.
Pay Per Game.
Pre-pay for your Bingo Card.
Game 1 = $5.
50/50 Split
Pre-pay for your Bingo Card.
Game 2 = $10.
50/50 Split
Pre-pay for your Bingo Card.
Game 3 = $25.
50/50 Split
Pre-pay for your Bingo Card.
Game 4 = $5.
50/50 Split
Pre-pay for your Bingo Card.
Game 5 = $10.
50/50 Split
Pre-pay for your Bingo Card.
Game 6 = $25.
50/50 Split
Pre-pay for your Bingo Card.
Game 7 = $50.
50/50 Split
Includes Ticket for entry.
Pre-pay for all 7 rounds.
Value= $160. Bundled Price: $150.
50/50 Split
Light Bites included.
This is for guests who paid the $30 entry and would like to buy all 7 rounds.
Save $10.
50/50 Split
Light Bites included.
Pre Paid Drink Tickets!
$
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