Hosted by
About this event
Join the party and come boogie solo — or meet new friends on the dance floor!
This Individual Ticket includes everything you need for a fun, carefree night out at Boogie for the Arts, hosted by the Piqua Arts Council at Romer’s Catering.
Your ticket includes:
✨ Admission for one guest
🍹 Two complimentary drink tickets
🎨 Access to one interactive activity (choose from options like a caricature portrait or a hands-on art experience)
💃 Full access to dancing, music, and all the festive fun throughout the night
Couple Ticket is designed for two people attending together — whether that’s a partner, spouse, date, best friend, parent/child, or your favorite dance buddy. No formal “couple” required — just two guests ready to have fun!
Your ticket includes:
✨ Admission for two guests
🍹 Two complimentary drink tickets per person (4 total)
🎨 One interactive activity per person (each guest may choose an activity like a caricature portrait or hands-on art experience)
💃 Full access to dancing, music, and all the festivities throughout the night
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!