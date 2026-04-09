Boogie for the Babes Auction

Starting bid
Spend a day immersed in the joy of cooking at Salt Water Farm Cooking School in Lincolnville.
This hands-on, one-day class invites you to learn new techniques, work with fresh seasonal ingredients, and enjoy the process of creating a delicious meal from start to finish. Set in a beautiful coastal farmhouse, the experience is as inspiring as it is educational.
You’ll also take home a cookbook, Modern Country Cooking by Annemarie Ahearn, to continue honing your skills and recreating your favorite dishes long after the class ends. A perfect experience for food lovers of all levels!
Starting bid
Cheer on Portland Hearts of Pine with two tickets to an exciting match versus the New York Cosmos, then head to Aomori with a $150 gift card for a delicious meal. Known for its fresh sushi and creative Japanese-inspired dishes, Aomori offers a vibrant atmosphere that’s ideal for a celebratory evening.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Save the date for the 22nd edition of the Camden International Film Festival, September 17-20th, in person at various venues throughout Camden, Rockport, and Rockland, Maine! As always, CIFF will feature a slate of boundary-pushing documentary films and filmmakers from across the globe.
Starting bid
Celebrate early summer along the Maine coast with an unforgettable wildlife experience.
Witness adorable Harbor seal pups, born in May, as they begin to explore the water and learn to swim and fish. This vibrant time of year also brings nesting coastal birds and waters full of life, offering incredible opportunities for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts alike.
A perfect seasonal escape to experience the beauty and energy of Maine’s coastline.
For more information: https://www.sailangelique.com/
Starting bid
Refresh your space with a touch of thoughtful design and craftsmanship.
Enjoy beautifully crafted accent pillows from Drusus Tabor, known for their timeless patterns and quality materials. Paired with a personalized design consultation from Ariel Hall Design, this package offers expert guidance to help bring your vision to life.
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate luxury getaway in this stunning five-bedroom penthouse in Seagrove Beach, Florida. With over 4,000 square feet of beautifully designed space, two gulf-view primary suites, and expansive living areas, there’s room for everyone to relax in style. Floor-to-ceiling windows showcase breathtaking coastal views, while the massive private deck offers outdoor dining, a grill, and panoramic vistas stretching to Destin. Enjoy easy access to the beach, community pool, and nearby dining along 30A—everything you need for an unforgettable week by the water.
Home Highlights
Sleeps 12
4,025 Square Feet of Luxury
5 Bedrooms
4.5 Bathrooms
Beautiful Views of the Beach
Large Balcony with Outdoor Dining and Ample Seating
Access to Community Beach Front Pool
5 Beach Cruiser Bicycles
View more information and photos here: https://dunevacationrentals.com/vacation-rental/viridian-402/
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable coastal escape in this stunning oceanfront home in Lincolnville, Maine. With 7 bedrooms and space for up to 12 guests, this private retreat features panoramic views of Penobscot Bay, a private beach, hot tub, fire pit, and expansive deck. Perfect for family gatherings or group getaways, the property also includes a unique waterfront sleeping cabin and easy access to nearby Camden and Belfast, and a day trip away to Acadia National Park.
One-week stay (7 nights) with availability from Oct 15, 2026 - June 15, 2027.
Blackout dates: The weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Day, and the Toboggan National Championships (February 5–7, 2027).
View more information and photos here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1932116?source_impression_id=p3_1778163090_P34ZOxyea0bxBEO-
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