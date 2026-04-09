Boogie for the Babes Auction

Spend a day immersed in the joy of cooking at Salt Water Farm Cooking School in Lincolnville.





This hands-on, one-day class invites you to learn new techniques, work with fresh seasonal ingredients, and enjoy the process of creating a delicious meal from start to finish. Set in a beautiful coastal farmhouse, the experience is as inspiring as it is educational.





You’ll also take home a cookbook, Modern Country Cooking by Annemarie Ahearn, to continue honing your skills and recreating your favorite dishes long after the class ends. A perfect experience for food lovers of all levels!