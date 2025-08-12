Boogie Nights for Brighter Futures - 70's Dance Fundraiser

2470 Collingwood St

Detroit, MI 48206, USA (Durfee Innovation Society)

General Admission
$50

$50 (FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY) Ticket – Party With Purpose! 100% Tax Deductible


Your ticket includes:

✨ General Admission to the grooviest party of the year

️ Delicious food & sweet treats

Live 70’s entertainment to keep you on the dance floor

Refreshing drinks & mocktails (non-alcoholic)

Automatic entry into our Best Dressed & Biggest Afro contests – bring your style & your swagger!


100% of your ticket price is tax-deductible and goes directly to Home of Serenity, a nonprofit dedicated to saving and changing the lives of youth in our community.


Dress in your best disco threads, bring your biggest smile, and be part of a night where every move makes a difference! ✨

Bronze $500 Sponsorship Opportunity
$500

Bronze – $500: Social media recognition, 1 ticket

100% Tax Deductible

Silver $1,000 Sponsorship Opportunities
$1,000

Silver – $1,000: Logo on select materials, 2 tickets, social media recognition

100% Tax Deductible

Gold $2,500 Sponsorship Opportunities
$2,500

Gold - $2,500 Logo on all event materials, 4 tickets, social media + stage recognition

100% Tax Deductible

Diamond $5,000 Sponsorship Opportunities
$5,000

Diamond – $5,000: Logo on all event materials, half-page ad in event program, stage recognition, 6 tickets, social media feature

100 % tax deductible

Platinum $10,000 Sponsorship Opportunities
$10,000

Platinum - $10,000 Placement on all event materials and signage, full-page ad in event program, stage recognition, 8 tickets, dedicated social media feature, and special press release mention. 100 % tax deductible

