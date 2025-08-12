Boogie Nights for Brighter Futures - 70's Dance Fundraiser

$50 (FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY) Ticket – Party With Purpose! 100% Tax Deductible





Your ticket includes:

✨ General Admission to the grooviest party of the year

️ Delicious food & sweet treats

Live 70’s entertainment to keep you on the dance floor

Refreshing drinks & mocktails (non-alcoholic)

Automatic entry into our Best Dressed & Biggest Afro contests – bring your style & your swagger!





100% of your ticket price is tax-deductible and goes directly to Home of Serenity, a nonprofit dedicated to saving and changing the lives of youth in our community.





Dress in your best disco threads, bring your biggest smile, and be part of a night where every move makes a difference! ✨