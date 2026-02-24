Family Homeschool Alliance inc.

Hosted by

Family Homeschool Alliance inc.

About this event

Book & Curriculum Sale - Vendors

2976 Dallas Acworth Hwy

Dallas, GA 30132, USA

Thursday Only
$15

Choosing this option will give you space to set up your own 6 foot table to sell your items for Thursday March 26th.

Friday Only
$15

Choosing this option will give you space to set up your own 6 foot table to sell your items for Friday March 27th.

Both Thursday & Friday
$25

Choosing this option will give you space to set up your own 6 foot table to sell your items for both Thursday March 26th & Friday March 27th. You can leave your items over night.

Add a donation for Family Homeschool Alliance inc.

$

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