Book & Curriculum Sale - Vendors

About this event
Choosing this option will give you space to set up your own 6 foot table to sell your items for Thursday March 26th.
Choosing this option will give you space to set up your own 6 foot table to sell your items for Friday March 27th.
Choosing this option will give you space to set up your own 6 foot table to sell your items for both Thursday March 26th & Friday March 27th. You can leave your items over night.
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