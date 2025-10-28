Reserve your spot for Book Bingo Night!
This free RSVP guarantees entry for your whole family — just select the quantity of attendees you’re bringing so we can plan accordingly.
Food, drinks, and ink daubers are not included with this option!
Want your own lucky dauber for bingo night?
Add one (or more!) to your order for just $2 each.
This add-on does not include event admission — it’s simply for purchasing daubers to use and take home!
**Please note this is OPTIONAL, free alternative tools to mark your bingo card will be provided.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing