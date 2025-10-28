Book Bingo Night

1335 Bridle Oaks Ln

Colorado Springs, CO 80921, USA

RSVP ONLY [No Meal Deal or Ink Dauber]
free

Reserve your spot for Book Bingo Night!

This free RSVP guarantees entry for your whole family — just select the quantity of attendees you’re bringing so we can plan accordingly.

Food, drinks, and ink daubers are not included with this option!

Add-on 1 Bingo Ink Dauber
$2

Want your own lucky dauber for bingo night?
Add one (or more!) to your order for just $2 each.

This add-on does not include event admission — it’s simply for purchasing daubers to use and take home!

**Please note this is OPTIONAL, free alternative tools to mark your bingo card will be provided.

