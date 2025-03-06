Book Burrow

Send It! Dog Edition is a playful, dog-friendly cookbook bursting with healthy, homemade recipes to get your furry friend tail-wagging in delight! Every recipe is crafted to inspire you to treat your pup like the superstar they are, while also fueling our mission to rescue books from landfills. When you purchase this cookbook, you’re not just spoiling your dog—you’re also supporting Reading With Gaia’s free online bookstore and our capital campaign for The Plot Hole, an entire house transformed into a community Little Free Library in Evansville, Indiana. Help us serve up healthy treats for your dog and a brighter future for books, one recipe at a time!
365 Days of Manifestations
$32
365 Days of Powerful Manifestations is your daily guide to unlocking inner strength, attracting positivity, and transforming your life—one day at a time. Each page offers an empowering affirmation, prompt, or practical tip designed to help you manifest the life you’ve always dreamed of. By purchasing this uplifting guide, you’re not only investing in your personal growth, but you’re also helping Reading With Gaia rescue books from landfills and expand our community projects. Your support goes directly toward funding our free online bookstore and The Plot Hole, Evansville’s pioneering Little Free Library house. Manifest a better world while making a real difference in the lives of readers everywhere!
Glow In the Dark Sun Pendant Bookmark
$10.99
Shine some light on your adventures with this glow in the dark sun pendant bookmark.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!