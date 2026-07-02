Book Fair for Grown Ups: Silent Auction

Move a complete manuscript from possibility to stronger architecture.



This lot offers a thoughtful, thorough developmental edit on a novel of up to 75,000 words from Spencer Spears, an experienced author with more than 20 books published in the romance and mystery genres. The winning bidder will receive manuscript comments and notes along with a detailed editorial document identifying the novel’s strengths and opportunities for revision.



Best suited for a writer who is ready for serious feedback on structure, character, pacing, and the next level of the book.



What’s included:

• Developmental edit on one novel manuscript, up to 75,000 words

• Comments and notes on the manuscript

• Detailed editorial document with strengths and revision suggestions

• To be arranged directly with the donor





Donated by Spencer Spears.

FMV: $1,000.



Manuscript up to 75,000 words. Expires December 31, 2026. Scheduling and delivery to be arranged directly with donor.