Book Fair for Grown Ups: Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Move a complete manuscript from possibility to stronger architecture.
This lot offers a thoughtful, thorough developmental edit on a novel of up to 75,000 words from Spencer Spears, an experienced author with more than 20 books published in the romance and mystery genres. The winning bidder will receive manuscript comments and notes along with a detailed editorial document identifying the novel’s strengths and opportunities for revision.
Best suited for a writer who is ready for serious feedback on structure, character, pacing, and the next level of the book.
What’s included:
• Developmental edit on one novel manuscript, up to 75,000 words
• Comments and notes on the manuscript
• Detailed editorial document with strengths and revision suggestions
• To be arranged directly with the donor
Donated by Spencer Spears.
FMV: $1,000.
Manuscript up to 75,000 words. Expires December 31, 2026. Scheduling and delivery to be arranged directly with donor.
Starting bid
A focused critique package for a writer ready to move from draft to revision.
Author Neve Maslakovic will review up to 50 pages of a manuscript and provide written feedback designed to help the writer better understand what is working, what needs attention, and where the project might go next. This offering includes both inline comments and an editorial letter.
Best suited for writers working in mystery, thriller, and science fiction.
What’s included:
Manuscript pages should be double-spaced, in 12-point Times New Roman, with 1-inch margins. Feedback will be delivered within 4–6 weeks of submission.
Valued at $300. Donated by Neve Maslakovic.
Starting bid
A one-on-one coaching package for a writer looking for clear, practical guidance on their current work in progress.
Alida Winternheimer, developmental editor, story craft coach, and writing podcaster at Word Essential, will review up to 10 pages of the writer’s work and meet for a one-hour coaching session focused on the project’s most urgent questions. This is a strong fit for a writer who wants focused feedback, craft insight, and a live conversation about next steps.
What’s included:
Must be redeemed by December 31, 2026.
Valued at $200. Donated by Alida Winternheimer, Word Essential.
Starting bid
A desk worth returning to.
This premium writer’s studio gathers together some of the most desirable tools in the auction: a substantial Blackwing collection, Field Notes, a Scrivener license, a Scapple license, and four LEUCHTTURM1917 B6+ hardcover notebooks. It is built for a writer, journal keeper, designer, or reader who cares about the feel of the tools as much as the work they make possible.
What’s included:
• Blackwing collection: two Blackwing Pencil Essential Sets, one Notebook Essentials Set, one Blackwing x George Harrison Notebook, one Blackwing Ledger Book, one Blackwing Vol. 574 Pencil Set, and miscellaneous merchandise
• Field Notes package
• One Scrivener license
• One Scapple license
• Four LEUCHTTURM1917 B6+ hardcover notebooks, black, ruled
Donated by Blackwing, Field Notes, Scrivener, and Leuchtturm1917.
FMV: $605.
Software codes must be redeemed through the Loft Literary Center.
Starting bid
For the writer ready to stop circling the idea and start building the book.
This practical launch kit pairs a one-on-one self-publishing workshop with Dennis Vogen—writer, artist, and self-publisher of fourteen books—with the tools to draft, organize, and revise. The winner will receive a Scrivener license, a Scapple license, and two LEUCHTTURM1917 B6+ hardcover notebooks.
What’s included:
• One-on-one self-publishing workshop with Dennis Vogen
• Guidance on the steps of self-publishing and specific insight on the winner’s project
• One Scrivener license
• One Scapple license
• Two LEUCHTTURM1917 B6+ hardcover notebooks, black, ruled
Donated by Dennis Vogen, Scrivener, and Leuchtturm1917.
FMV: $330.
Self-publishing workshop by appointment; may take place in person, by Zoom, or by phone depending on location and availability. Workshop expires December 31, 2026. Software codes must be redeemed through the Loft Literary Center.
Starting bid
A focused toolkit for building the next draft.
This lot pairs one Scrivener license and one Scapple license with four LEUCHTTURM1917 B6+ hardcover notebooks. Scrivener supports long-form drafting and organization; Scapple supports free-form mapping and idea development. The notebooks give the winner a physical place to sketch scenes, track revisions, or keep the next project close at hand.
What’s included:
• One Scrivener license
• One Scapple license
• Four LEUCHTTURM1917 B6+ hardcover notebooks, black, ruled
Donated by Scrivener and Leuchtturm1917.
FMV: $180.
Software codes must be redeemed through the Loft Literary Center.
Starting bid
Give a reader twelve months of listening.
This lot includes 12 Libro.fm credits, enough for a 12-month audiobook membership. It is a clean, high-utility gift for a commuter, walker, cook, traveler, or anyone who wants more books in more parts of the day.
What’s included:
• 12 Libro.fm audiobook credits
• Credits equivalent to a 12-month membership, based on donor-provided value
Donated by Libro.fm.
FMV: $180
Credits to be redeemed through the Loft Literary Center at the end of the auction.
Starting bid
A library with a point of view.
This Publish Her bundle includes a Read Banned Books cotton canvas tote filled with 10 banned or challenged books by underrepresented women authors. The collection brings together foundational and contemporary works that have shaped public conversation around freedom, identity, race, gender, language, and the right to read.
Included titles:
• Beloved by Toni Morrison
• The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
• The Color Purple by Alice Walker
• The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
• The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros
• I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sánchez
• I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
• Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi
• Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward
• This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson
Includes Publish Her Read Banned Books tote bag.
Donated by Publish Her.
FMV: $175.
Starting bid
Step into the world of the Maguire Mystery Series—without the mayhem.
This immersive package brings together signed copies of Pat Arneson’s first two Maguire Mystery novels with an equine-assisted therapy and trail riding experience at Changing Gaits Ranch in Brook Park, Minnesota. The books introduce Abby Maguire, an equine-assisted therapist and sleuth; the ranch experience lets the winner inhabit that setting in real life.
What’s included:
• Signed copies of Simply Dead and The Empty Dark
• Two 1-hour equine-assisted therapy sessions, for one person or shared with a friend
• Followed by a 1-hour trail ride on 80 acres of woods and open fields
• Four certificates for 1-hour trail rides
• Suitable for ages 8+; younger children ages 3–7 may substitute barn fun with horses
Donated by Pat Arneson/Changing Gaits, Inc.
FMV: $540.
Physical books and certificates provided through the Loft; scheduling arranged with donor/ranch.
Starting bid
A shelf built for readers who like secrets, danger, obsession, cold cases, and local shadows.
This bundle gathers signed and special books from Minnesota and regional authors working across crime, mystery, suspense, noir, and thriller. The result is a substantial reading stack with a distinctly local edge—from investigative reporters and family secrets to Grand Marais intrigue, beach-house obsession, and limited special editions.
What’s included:
• Crime Thriller books—two series from Jessica Overend
• Be the First to Own The Raegan O’Rourke Mysteries Collection! by Brenda Lyne
• Maa Maa Black Sheep BookLover’s Bundle by Seema Sandeep Tiwari
• Special editions of Yellow Medicine and Hogdoggin’ by Anthony Neil Smith
• Coming-of-age / Mob Thriller Bundle from Flat Sole Studio
• Beach House Views by Ruan Willow, with bookmark, sticker, and book art
Donated by Jessica Overend, Brenda Lyne Books, Seema Sandeep Tiwari, Anthony Neil Smith, Flat Sole Studio, and Ruan Willow.
FMV: $274.99
Starting bid
For the reader who wants the shelves to bite back.
This collection gathers horror, speculative dread, apocalypse, vampires, and a limited first-edition metaphysical-realism bundle. It moves from a zombie apocalypse told through a rabbit’s perspective to sci-fi horror, social-media Jekyll and Hyde, vampires in Burnsville, and a first-edition Heaven & Hellhound set with collectible bookmarks.
What’s included:
• Signed copy of Fenek the Survivor by Nicholas Grady
• Sci-Fi Horror Book Bundle by Patrick Barb: Helicopter Parenting in the Age of Drone Warfare, JK-LOL, and Abducted
• Maple Island by Dennis Vogen
• Heaven & Hellhound first-edition hardcover and softcover bundle by B. Authentick, signed and stamped, with collectible bookmarks
Donated by Nicholas Grady, Patrick Barb, Dennis Vogen, and B. Authentick.
FMV: $177.68
Starting bid
For the romance reader who may also be writing the next love story.
This package pairs contemporary romance and romantic suspense with two short pitch sessions for writers of no-spice romance. It offers both pleasure reading and a concrete professional opportunity: time with a Haven acquisitions editor to pitch, receive feedback, and possibly be invited to submit a full manuscript.
What’s included:
• Signed copies of Whiskey & Secrets and Whiskey & Lies by Ali Wren
• Blind Date with a Book & Bookmark Bundle from Sage & Pink Feathers
• Advance reader copy of The Friendsgiving Pact by Elizabeth Davis
• Two 15-minute pitch sessions with a Haven acquisitions editor for writers of no-spice romance
Donated by Ali Wren, Sage & Pink Feathers, Elizabeth Davis, and Haven.
FMV: $150
Pitch sessions scheduled via email.
Starting bid
A collector’s shelf for readers who want romance with atmosphere, danger, magic, and beautifully made objects.
This bundle gathers special editions, signed hardcovers, paranormal romance, pirate romance, illustrated inserts, sprayed edges, character art, and reader extras. It is one of the auction’s most visually appealing book lots and should be photographed as a true collector’s shelf.
What’s included:
• The Aethereals Duology special luxe editions by Allison Carr Waechter, hand-signed, with bonus content link and Bookish Box gift card
• The Devious Duet signed paranormal romance hardcover bundle by A.A. Powers, with character artwork, bookmarks, stickers, drinkware/reader merch, and additional goodies
• Demon of the Deep Series paperback bundle by Briar Belmont, with stickers and character art
• FATED by Adeline Bryant, signed, with four premium illustrated vellum inserts
• Blind Date with a Book, Special Edition from Pickle’s Bookshelf, featuring illustrated dust jacket, gold foil accents, and decorative sprayed edges
Donated by Allison Carr Waechter, A.A. Powers, Briar Belmont, Adeline Bryant, and Pickle’s Bookshelf.
FMV: $348
Starting bid
A portal shelf for readers who move between science fiction, queer speculative fiction, sword and sorcery, illustrated worlds, and small-press imagination.
This bundle gathers novels, book swag, a coffee mug, zines, posters, keychains, lapel pins, stickers, and other world-building extras. It is especially strong for readers who love genre work as both story and object.
What’s included:
• Waves Toward the Pebbled Shore by David Backman, autographed
• Queen of Swords Press gift package: mug, magnet, bookmark, and signed copy of Out of This World: Queer Speculative Fiction Stories by Catherine Lundoff
• Sword & Sorcery Bundle from e rathke, five signed novels
• Heroes of the Empire Exclusive Book Box from PageTurnerPress LLC
• Outer Giant Studios Galactic Bundle, including Hyper Object Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, Keeper preorder materials, zine, poster, keychain, pin, sticker sheet, extras, and bookmark
Donated by David Backman, Queen of Swords Press, e rathke, PageTurnerPress LLC, and Outer Giant Studios.
FMV: $244.99
Starting bid
For the reader who treats poetry as something to live with, look at, and return to.
This collection pairs a Twin Cities poetry bundle from Trio House Press with two broadsides donated by chaun webster. The books bring together recent titles by Anthony Ceballos, Heid E. Erdrich, Jennifer Manthey, Matt Mauch, and Kirk Wilson, spanning visual art, family, identity, interracial adoption, George Floyd, racial injustice, and grace.
What’s included:
• Twin Cities Poetry Bundle from Trio House Press
• Two broadsides donated by chaun webster
Donated by Trio House Press and chaun webster.
FMV: $190
Starting bid
A nonfiction-and-life-writing shelf about survival, movement, reinvention, work, family, and becoming.
This bundle brings together memoirs and personal narratives that move through midlife, travel, trauma, resilience, queer coming-of-age, war, feminism, migration, and the unexpected intimacy of everyday work.
What’s included:
• Crossing Fifty-One and Unmapped by Debbie Russell
• War Boys, Wild Girls, and More: Trio House Press Memoirs
• Floorbound “Rainbow” Bundle by R.J. Bowe, including signed memoir and rainbow socks
• Perseverance. Reinvention. by Ann Schreiber
• Imprint by Mary Beth Spray
• Beware of Cat, and Other Encounters of a Letter Carrier by Vincent Wyckoff
Donated by Debbie Russell, Trio House Press, R.J. Bowe, Ann Schreiber, Fierce Imprint, and Vincent Wyckoff.
FMV: $201.89
Starting bid
A contemporary literary shelf with range: local fiction, art, family, humor, and multi-genre storytelling.
This bundle moves from a Little Charity Book Truck tote and carefully selected novels to Brian Duren’s four-book fiction collection, Steven Lawrence Lang’s darkly humorous The Art of Falling Apart, and a signed multi-genre bundle from Miki Starr with tactile reader extras.
What’s included:
• Little Charity Book Truck tote and three-book set: Stone Angels, Seduction Theory, and When the Cranes Fly South
• Three novels by Brian Duren: Whiteout, Ivory Black, The Gravity of Love, and Day Brings Back the Night
• The Art of Falling Apart by Steven Lawrence Lang
• Signed multi-genre three-book bundle by Miki Starr with bookmarks, character art card, world-lore flyer, signal card, and exclusive swag
Donated by Little Charity Book Truck, Brian Duren, Steven Lawrence Lang, and Miki Starr.
FMV: $210
Starting bid
A reflective gift box for readers drawn to wellness, resilience, and personal growth.
This bundle pairs Evette Henderson’s inspirational signed book-and-gift set with a Brain Wellness goodie box. It offers poetry, reflection, affirmations, brain health resources, and tactile extras for someone who wants books that steady, encourage, and support the inner life.
What’s included:
• Signed four-book bundle by Evette Henderson: Holy Walk Journey Journal, Out of My Head and Into Yours Poetry, My Life in a Poetic Type of Way, and If Awesome Was a Person; Positive Thoughts & Affirmations
• “Holy Walk Journey” T-shirt, sticker, and ink pen
• Brain Wellness goodie box with signed Migraine & Concussion books, gift card, and brain-health-inspired goodies
Donated by Evette Henderson/ Holy Walk Journey Journal and Brain Wellness Solutions.
FMV: $190
Starting bid
A handmade collection for the reader who loves the objects around the book as much as the book itself.
This bundle gathers bookish craft, fiber art, collage, journals, bookmarks, and a summer reading tote. It is tactile, personal, and highly giftable—an ideal package for someone building a reading corner, writing desk, or literary wall.
What’s included:
• Custom clay bookmark from Quill & Thistle, with winner-selected color, pattern, initial, or hand-sculpted details
• Bookish cross-stitch and collage pack from Cami the Librarian Art
• Summer in Minnesota book tote, journal, and handmade bookmark from Brooke Jessica Morgan
• Library Card Embroidered Hoop by Briar Rose Needlework
Donated by Quill & Thistle, Cami the Librarian Art, Brooke Jessica Morgan, and Briar Rose Needlework.
FMV: $205
Starting bid
A Minnesota icon with a fighting spirit.
This 12x12 handcrafted paper shadow box features a rebel loon—majestic, defiant, and unmistakably local. It is a sharp fit for this auction’s tone: spirited, rooted in place, and unwilling to sit quietly when the moment calls for solidarity.
What’s included:
• One 12x12 handcrafted Rebel Loon paper shadow box display
Donated by Mermaid Cove.
FMV: $90
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