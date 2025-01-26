Book Fair - In Person 2025

About this product
1984 by George Orwell, The Thought Police, Doublethink, Newspeak, Big Brother – 1984 itself: these terms and concepts have moved from the world of fiction into our everyday lives. They are central to our thinking about freedom and its suppression; yet they were newly created by George Orwell in 1949 as he conjured his dystopian vision of a world where totalitarian power is absolute.
Agents of S.U.I.T.
by Green, John Patrick
About
InvestiGators fans, rejoice! Get ready to dive into the first volume of AGENTS OF S.U.I.T., featuring the weird and wacky co-workers of everyone's favorite sewer-sleuthing super-agents, Mango and Brash!
At S.U.I.T. headquarters, Cilantro the Chameleon finally gets what she’s been waiting for: a field assignment. Only…it’s literally out in the middle of a field, and her orders are so vague, she can hardly tell what she’s supposed to be investigating. But as she begins to uncover a sheep-led worker’s rights revolt and an alien invasion conspiracy—not to mention a spooky haunting at the abandoned S.U.I.T. field outpost—Cilantro steps into her own V.E.S.T. as a valued member of the S.U.I.T. team. From InvestiGators mastermind John Patrick Green, the world of S.U.I.T. has never been more fun!
Agents of S.U.I.T. From badger to worse
by Green, John Patrick
About
Everyone knows and loves sewer-surfing super sleuths, Mango and Brash. But they're not the only dynamite duo on the case. In the second installment of AGENTS OF S.U.I.T., the New York Times bestselling series set in the smash-hit INVESTIGATORS world, the B-TEAM of BONGO and MARSHA leap into action and show us why they're so un-B-lievably B-loved by three million fans and growing!
That’s right, Bongo and Marsha, the super-spy Badgers, are on the case…and way over-budget. When S.U.I.T. realizes just how much money the Badgers waste with their gadgets and spy vehicles and custom plush toys, they’re sent to Bora Bora to investigate a case…the old-fashioned way. The bees—that’s “bee-ee-ee,” like the insect—that run the resort are hiding something under the tropical sands, and Marsha and Bongo are just the bumbling agents to crack this pineapple-flavored caper wide open.
Alice in Wonderland | Collector's Edition | Hardcover Book
About this product
Collector's Edition of Alice in Wonderland, a hardcover book written by Lewis Carrol published by Wordsworth Classics.
With an Introduction and Notes by Michael Irwin, Professor of English Literature, University of Kent at Canterbury. Tweedledum and Tweedledee, the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, the Red Queen and the White Rabbit all make their appearances, and are now familiar figures in writing, conversation and idiom. So too are Carroll's delightful verses such as The Walrus and the Carpenter and the inspired jargon of that masterly Wordsworthian parody, The Jabberwocky.
Alice Through the Looking Glass | Collector's Edition
About this product
Alice Through the Looking-Glass the sequel to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, containing the famous illustrations by Sir John Tenniel. No greater books for children have ever been written. The simple language, dreamlike atmosphere, and fantastical characters are as appealing to young readers today as ever they were. Meanwhile, however, these apparently simple stories have become recognised as adult masterpieces, and extraordinary experiments, years ahead of their time, in Modernism and Surrealism. Through wordplay, parody and logical and philosophical puzzles, Lewis Carroll engenders a variety of sub-texts, teasing, ominous or melancholy. For all the surface playfulness there is meaning everywhere. The author reveals himself in glimpses.
Anne of Green Gables | Collector's Edition | Hardcover Book
About this product
Collector's Edition of Anne of Green Gables, a hardcover book written by L. M. Montgomery published by Wordsworth Classics.
Anne Shirley is an eleven-year-old orphan who has hung on determinedly to an optimistic spirit and a wildly creative imagination through her early deprivations. She erupts into the lives of aging brother and sister Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, a girl instead of the boy they had sent for. Thus begins a story of transformation for all three; indeed the whole rural community of Avonlea comes under Anne's influence in some way. We see her grow from a girl to a young woman of sixteen, making her mistakes, and not always learning from them. Intelligent, hot-headed as her own red hair, unwilling to take a moral truth as read until she works it out for herself, she must also face grief and loss and learn the true meaning of love. Part Tom Sawyer, part Jane Eyre, by the end of Anne of Green Gables, Anne has become the heroine of her own story.
Anne of Green Gables Library Boxed Set: 1-4
About this product
Treasure the imaginative world of Anne Shirley with the first four artfully packaged books in the Anne of Green Gables series, now available as a collectible boxed set.
Red-headed, big-hearted Anne Shirley is one of literature’s most classic and beloved characters, and this four-book boxed set is the perfect way to cherish her adventures and her legacy. Each of the four included books features an artistically crafted cover, making this boxed set a wonderful gift and keepsake.
Anne of Green Gables introduces orphan Anne Shirley as she first comes to Marilla and Matthew’s home on Prince Edward Island. Anne of Avonlea chronicles Anne’s misadventures as Avonlea’s schoolteacher. Anne of the Island follows Anne as she sets out for Redmond College, and Anne’s House of Dreams tells the story of Anne and Gilbert’s new life together in Four Winds Harbor.
Arnie, the Doughnut
by Keller, Laurie
About
At first glance, Arnie looks like an average doughnut - round, cakey, with a hole in the middle, iced and sprinkled. He was made by one of the best bakeries in town, and admittedly his sprinkles are candy-colored. Still, a doughnut is just a doughnut, right?
WRONG! Not if Arnie has anything to say about it. And, for a doughnut, he sure seems to have an awful lot to say. Can Arnie change the fate of all doughnuts - or at least have a hand in his own future? Well, you'll just have to read this funny story and find out for yourself.
Backyard Birding For Kids: An Introduction To Ornithology
Author: Erika Zambello
About this product
You’ve seen birds in your backyard or at the local park. Now become a young ornithologist. Learn all about the scientific study of birds. Author, birder, and outdoors researcher Erika Zambello presents a kids’ introduction to birding.
The children’s book, ideal for early and middle-grade readers, conveys fascinating information for beginners. Kids gain an understanding of such topics as bird anatomy, life cycles, and habitat. From there, readers are introduced to 60 different species of important birds to know. With chickadees, hummingbirds, owls, woodpeckers, and more, the field guide section serves as an identification aid and offers information about when to look, where to look, and what to look for.
A how-to section provides advice to help children get started birding―with practical tips on attracting birds to their yards. There are also fun activities for the entire family to enjoy, a wonderful way to turn birding into a shared hobby.
Barefoot Books: Solar System
Hardcover. About this product
"[Barefoot Books Solar System]... is sure to bring wonder and learning for budding astronomers, scientists and astronauts" --Youth Services Book Review
Spark curiosity about the great beyond in this interactive, fact-packed guide to the universe! Learn about stars, telescopes, space exploration, galaxies and more through carefully crafted text and explosive illustrations meant to make complex STEM concepts understandable and engaging for children.
*Includes a glow-in-the-dark poster
*Lift the flaps for additional facts to further learning
*Includes a glossary of scientific vocabulary at the back of the book
Barefoot Books: World Atlas Sticker Book
Paperback. About this product
"This is a very hands-on, interactive book so it would be great for children that learn in this manner" - Youth Services Book Review
Guide children on a fact-packed journey around the world, teaching them about each region’s people, plants, animals and landmarks -- through stickers! With 450+ reusable stickers, this interactive companion to Barefoot Books World Atlas includes 32 pages of maps and information about our world.
*Further learning with the Barefoot Books World Atlas app and Barefoot Books World Atlas
*Includes a map poster
*The perfect gift for young globetrotters!
Bedtime for Bad Kitty
by Bruel, Nick
About
It's bedtime at Bad Kitty's house, but Kitty doesn't want to go to bed.
She doesn't want to brush her teeth. She doesn't want to use the potty. she doesn't want to put on her pajamas. No, Kitty doesn't want to do any of that. Kitty wants to . . . Play! Sing! Run!
Will Kitty settle down in tie to hear her favorite story? And can she stay awake for the ending?
Big Book of Silly Jokes For Kids
About this product
Why do fish live in salt water? Because pepper makes them sneeze! Discover more than 800 silly jokes for kids in this hilarious kids joke book
Reading jokes can tickle your funny bone AND help boost reading skills. The Big Book of Silly Jokes for Kids is chock-full of knock-knock jokes, riddles, tongue twisters, and puns you can share with your friends and family for hours and hours of laughing!
Funny facts and illustrations—Find some very silly illustrations that match the jokes, and fun trivia about the joke topics—did you know that elephants can’t jump?
Beginner joke-writing tips—This joke book for kids explains how setups and punchlines works and includes tips and exercises to help you write your own jokes.
Take jokes anywhere—Bring this book on road trips, plane trips, and more so you can have fun everywhere you go.
Give the gift of laughter—Whether it's a birthday gift, a stocking stuffer, an Easter basket stuffer, or a present for any occasion, this book makes an educational and
Birds of Colorado Field Guide 2e
Author: Stan Tekiela
About this product
Learn to identify birds in Colorado, and make bird-watching even more enjoyable. With Stan Tekiela's famous field guide, bird identification is simple and informative. There's no need to look through dozens of photos of birds that don't live in your area. This book features 136 species of Colorado birds organized by color for ease of use. Do you see a yellow bird and don't know what it is? Go to the yellow section to find out.
[354 pages]
Black Beauty | Exclusive Editions | Wordsworth Book
About this product
Black Beauty | Anna Sewell | Exclusive Editions | Wordsworth Classics | Book
Black Beauty by Anna Sewell was an immediate success on its publication in 1877, and has gone on to sell an estimated 50 million copies. Black Beauty is a horse with a fine black coat, a white foot and a silver star on his forehead. Seen through his eyes, the story tells of his idyllic upbringing and the hardship and cruelty he suffers subsequently, before finding security and happiness in a new home. Black Beauty is one of the most popular children's books ever written.
Charlotte's Web: Full Color Edition: E. B. White
About this product
A Newbery Honor Award Winner•PB•4/c illustrations•E.B White's three beloved classics now available in special color editions
Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs
by Barrett, Judi
About
Life is delicious in the town of Chewandswallow where it rains soup and juice, snows mashed potatoes, and blows storms of hamburgers - until the weather takes a turn for the worse.
Coloring: Amazing Animals
About this product
Calling all puzzle lovers, animal enthusiasts, and challenge seekers!
A must-have addition to the well-loved Color Quest coloring book series
Looking to have fun, be creative, and relieve stress all at once? This collection of 30 stunning color by number pages for adults is just what you need. Grab your colored pencils or pens and start filling in the color by number pixels... and in no time at all you’ll have a frame-worthy piece of art. Once you’ve uncovered each unique image, perforated pages allow you to tear them from the book, so you can use these beautiful pieces as decorations or give them as gifts. These intricate animal portraits are heavily detailed, bursting with color, and are perfect for fans of extreme adult coloring books or puzzle books
Coloring: Cats
About this product
Guided by experts from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and brought to life by Rachel Curtis (Sea Creatures: A Smithsonian coloring book) with beautiful pen-and-ink illustrations, travel the world coloring all your favorite felines.
Snow leopard
American shorthair
Jaguar
Tiger
Persian
Bobcat
Pallas’ cat
Maine coon
Serval
Ocelot
…and many more!
Each page not only stands alone as a work of art but is also accompanied by brief and fascinating insights from museum experts, ensuring that time spent coloring is also time spent learning.
This book's deluxe ivory paper allows for a variety of artistic media like pen, pencil, or even watercolor, to ensure your creative vision comes to life just the way you want—and lasts for years to come.
Crenshaw
by Applegate, Katherine
About
Jackson and his family have fallen on hard times. There's no more money for rent. And not much for food, either. His parents, his little sister, and their dog may have to live in their minivan. Again.
Crenshaw is a cat. He's large, he's outspoken, and he's imaginary. He has come back into Jackson's life to help him. But is an imaginary friend enough to save this family from losing everything?
Critters of Colorado Pocket Guide
Author: Alex Troutman
About this product
Get the perfect kids’ introduction to Colorado’s mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians.
Put nature in the hands of children! Critters of Colorado is your wildlife pocket guide that’s informative, concise, and easy to use. Written by wildlife biologist Alex Troutman, this handy book presents 64 critters of the Centennial State—if an animal is in this book, it’s found in Colorado.
Book Features:
* 64 critters—only Colorado animals
* Full-color photos of every species
* Concise descriptions and interesting “Did You Know?” facts
* Attractive layout with kid appeal
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this book benefits Wildlife Forever to support their conservation efforts.
[144 pages]
Daniel Tiger's 5-Minute Stories (Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
by Simon & Schuster
About
Whether he's trying a new food, having fun at his first sleepover, or playing with his little sister on the playground, Daniel Tiger loves making friends and going on new adventures! This treasury includes twelve of Daniel's stories - all timed to be read aloud in five minutes.
Diary: My Favorite Things Girls Lock and Key
About this product
Diary measuring 5.5” w x 6.25” h x 1” d. Includes 208 pages, a sturdy padlock lock and 2 keys. Recommended ages 5+.
Diary: My Horse Diary Lock and Key
About this product
Diary measuring 5.5” w x 6.25” h x 1” d. Includes 208 pages, a sturdy padlock lock and 2 keys. Recommended ages 5+.
Diary: My Kitty
About this product
Diary measuring 5.5” w x 6.25” h x 1” d. Includes 208 pages, a sturdy padlock lock and 2 keys. Recommended ages 5+.
Diary: Silly Creatures
About this product
Glow in the dark diary measuring 5.5” w x 6.25” h x 1” d. Includes 208 pages, a sturdy padlock lock and 2 keys. Recommended ages 5+.
Diary: Space
About this product
Diary measuring 5.5” w x 6.25” h x 1” d. Includes 208 pages, a sturdy padlock lock and 2 keys. Recommended ages 5+.
Diary: Top Secret Glow in the Dark Lock and Key
About this product
Glow in the dark diary measuring 5.5” w x 6.25” h x 1” d. Includes 208 pages, a sturdy padlock lock and 2 keys. Recommended ages 5+.
Dragons Love Tacos 2 Book & Toy
About this product
This book and toy set comes with a bite-sized 7.5" x 7.5" copy of Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel and two 4" dragon plush toys. Storytime just got twice as fun!
Our dragons' favorite snack is in danger of going extinct in this laugh-out-loud, time-traveling sequel to the #1 New York Times bestseller Dragons Love Tacos.
Elephant and Piggie -I Love My New Toy!
by Willems, Mo
About
One of a series of delightfully humorous award-winning tales for beginner readers from the internationally acclaimed author-illustrator of Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! and Knuffle Bunny
Gerald is careful. Piggie is not. Piggie cannot help smiling. Gerald can. Gerald worries so that Piggie does not have to. Gerald and Piggie are best friends. In I Love My New Toy!, Piggie can’t wait to show Gerald her brand-new toy. But will an accidentally broken toy accidentally break a friendship?
Elephant and Piggie -There Is a Bird on Your Head!
by Willems, Mo
About
Early chapter readers from a bestselling and critically acclaimed author
Winner of Theodor Seuss Geisel Award for the Most Distinguished Book for Beginning Readers. Told entirely in speech bubbles with a repetitive use of familiar phrases, this highly original book from the award-winning author of Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! is perfect for children just learning to read. Gerald and Piggie are best friends. In There's a Bird on Your Head!, Gerald discovers that there is something worse than a bird on your head – two birds on your head!
Good Dog - Barnyard Buddies Bk. 7
By Cam Higgins
About this product
In this irresistible seventh book of the Good Dog series, Bo doesn’t want to miss any of the barnyard fun!
Bo loves having lots of friends on the farm. There’s always something to do and a barnyard buddy to play with. Bo doesn’t want to lose out on a single second with any of them, but he can’t be in two places at once!
With easy-to-read language and illustrations on almost every page, the Good Dog chapter books are perfect for emerging readers.
Good Dog - Bo Hatches A Plan, Bk. 11
By Cam Higgins
About this product
In this adorable eleventh book of the Good Dog series, Bo eagerly waits for the new baby chicks!
Springtime has arrived at the Davis family farm! With the warmer weather comes mud playtime, new blooms, and new hatchlings in the chicken coop! When Bo is tasked with guarding the eggs, he promises the chickens there won’t be any horsing around. But when his best puppy pal, Scrapper, shows up with the zoomies…well, things become eggs-tra difficult.
With easy-to-read language and illustrations on almost every page, the Good Dog chapter books are perfect for emerging readers.
Good Dog - Fireworks Night, Bk. 4
by Higgins, Cam
About
Bo Davis loves the summertime. The grass is greener the days are warmer, and there are cookouts with fireworks on special nights. But do the other animals love fireworks as much as Bo?
With easy-to-read language and illustrations on almost every page, Good Dog chapter books are perfect for emerging readers.
Good Dog - Sweater Weather , Bk. 9
By Cam Higgins
About this product
In this charming ninth book of the Good Dog series, Bo gets ready for sweater weather!
The wind is crisp, and the leaves are starting to change color on the Davis farm. The squirrels are busier which means change is coming. And Bo’s puppy dog senses are telling him that sweater weather season is near!
With easy-to-read language and illustrations on almost every page, the Good Dog chapter books are perfect for emerging readers.
Good Dog- The Swimming Hole, Bk. 5
by Higgins, Cam
About
In the charming fifth book of the Good Dog series, Bo learns to swim with his family!
One hot summer day, Bo and his family decide to cool off. They take Bo to a swimming hole on their farm. But Bo hasn’t gone swimming before. Can he learn how in time to join in on the fun?
With easy-to-read language and illustrations on almost every page, the Good Dog chapter books are perfect for beginning readers.
Good Night, Little Blue Truck
by Alice Schertle
About this product
Picture Book•HC•4/c illustrations•Say good night with Little Blue Truck and friends as they prepare for bed in this #1 New York Times bestseller!
How To Daw: All the Animals
About this product
5-minute beginner-friendly drawing lessons for kids—great for young artists, birthday gifts, homeschool art lessons, and elementary art classes!
Author and professional artist Alli Koch’s kid-friendly, mini drawing lessons will help children practice their basic art skills and teach them how to draw with confidence. This book is perfect for kids 7-12, but kids as young as 5 with an interest in art will be able to easily follow along as well. No experience required!
Easy-to-Follow Instructions: Simple steps and diagrams from start to finish
40+ Cool Projects for Both Boys and Girls: Learn how to draw animals from the farm, forest, jungle, and sea, including dog, cat, bird, horse, cow
Layflat Binding: Making it easier for kids to keep the book open as they follow along
Perforated Pages and Premium Paper: Easily removable pages that are thick and sturdy, and the foil on the cover will catch kids' eyes!
CATEGORIES: gifts, kids, books, art, christmas gifts for kids, tween
How To Draw: Spring Things
About this product
Fun 5-minute drawing lessons for kids—great for young artists, holiday gifts, birthday gifts, homeschool art lessons, and elementary art classes!
Perfect for budding artists and kids who have never drawn before, this beginner drawing book will teach your kid how to draw fun spring-themed pictures in no time! Author and professional artist Alli Koch's kid-friendly, mini drawing lessons will help your child practice their basic art skills and teach them how to draw with confidence. This book is perfect for kids 7–12, but kids as young as 5 with an interest in art will be able to easily follow along. No experience required!
• Easy-to-Follow Instructions: Simple steps and diagrams from start to finish
• 40+ Cool Projects: Learn to draw fun spring things, from rainbows & bees to Easter eggs!
• Layflat Binding: Making it easier for kids to keep the book open & follow along
• Perforated Pages and Premium Paper: Easily removable pages that are thick and sturdy
Categories: kids, spring, draw
How To Draw: Under the Sea
About this product
5-minute beginner-friendly drawing lessons for kids—great for young artists, birthday gifts, homeschool art lessons, and elementary art classes!
Author and professional artist Alli Koch’s kid-friendly, drawing lessons will help children practice their basic art skills and teach them how to draw with confidence. This book is perfect for kids 7-12, but kids as young as 5 with an interest in art will be able to easily follow along as well. No experience required!
Easy-to-Follow Instructions: Simple steps and diagrams from start to finish
40+ Cool Projects for Both Boys and Girls: Learn how to draw a dolphin, sea turtle, octopus, seahorse, and other cool sea animals
Layflat Binding: Making it easier for kids to keep the book open
Perforated Pages and Premium Paper: Easily removable pages that are thick and sturdy, and the foil on the cover will catch kids' eyes!
Printed: using paper from recycled sugar cane
I Can Read! Amelia Bedelia by the Yard
by Parish, Herman
About
It's time for a yard sale! Amelia Bedelia loves her yard. So why is it for sale? A silly family story full of funny misunderstandings.
I can Read! Amelia Bedelia Takes the Cake
by Parish, Herman
About
Having a bake sale is not only super fun - it's a piece of cake! Just ask Amelia Bedelia and her friends!
I Can Read! Pete the Cat's Groovy Bake Sale
by Dean, James
About
The school bake sale is coming up! Pete the Cat knows exactly what to make. But the only thing he is making is a big mess! Can Pete bake a groovy treat in time for the bake sale?
I can Read! Pete the Cat & the Tip-Top Tree House
by Dean, James
About
Build an awesome tree house with Pete the Cat and his groovy friends in this fun-filled story!
I Survived the Attacks of September 11th, 2001 (I Survived #
The only thing Lucas loves more than football is his Uncle Benny, his dad's best friend at the fire department where they both work. Benny taught Lucas everything about football. So when Lucas's parents decide the sport is too dangerous and he needs to quit, Lucas has to talk to his biggest fan.
So the next morning, Lucas takes the train to the city instead of the bus to school. It's a bright, beautiful day in New York. But just as Lucas arrives at his uncle's firehouse, everything changes -- and nothing will ever be the same again.
I Survived the Eruption of Mount St. Helens, 1980 (I Survive
Eleven-year-old Jessie Marlowe has grown up with the beautiful Mount St. Helens always in the background. She's hiked its winding trails, dived into its cold lakes, and fished for trout in its streams. Just looking at Mount St. Helens out her window made Jess feel calm, like it was watching over her somehow. Of course, she knew the mountain was a volcano...but not the active kind, not a volcano that could destroy and kill!
Then Mount St. Helens explodes with unimaginable fury. Jess suddenly finds herself in the middle of the deadliest and most destructive volcanic event in U.S. history. Ash and rock are spewing everywhere. Can Jess escape in time?
The newest book in the I Survived series will take readers into one of the most environmentally devastating events in recent U.S. history.
Insects & Bugs Backyard Workbook
Author: Jaret C. Daniels
About this product
Introduce children to insects and bugs through fun activities and hands-on science projects. From ants and beetles to dragonflies and mosquitoes, bugs are amazing little creatures. They provide incredible opportunities for getting outside and discovering nature. There are so many kinds to see and appreciate—even in your backyard or at a nearby park. Teach your children to love and protect the great outdoors. This workbook by entomologist Jaret C. Daniels features more than 20 simple, fun introductions to a variety of creepy crawlies, including bees, butterflies, spiders, and more. Plus, over a dozen activities help kids to make hypotheses, experiment, and observe. The 19 hands-on science projects—such as raising native caterpillars and attracting moths with an ultraviolet light—put students in control of their own learning! You never know what your children will uncover in their outdoor classroom. Every day is a little treasure hunt.
[120 Pages]
Insects & Bugs For Kids
Author: Jaret C. Daniels
About this product
Kids love the thrill of discovery—especially when it comes to bugs. Become a young entomologist. Learn all about bees, butterflies, spiders, and other creepy crawlies. Jaret C. Daniels, author of many bug books, presents a kids’ introduction to entomology. From ants and beetles to dragonflies and mosquitoes, this easy-to-understand book is a perfect guide for beginners.
It features expert insights on a variety of common and important insects. It delves into such topics as what the various species eat, how and where to find them, and why they’re important. In the field-guide section, featured species are organized by type of bug. Full-color photographs and descriptions of key markings help readers to identify the species they see in nature.
[128 Pages]
Instigators -All Tide Up Volume 7
by Green, John Patrick
About
New York Times bestsellers and sewer surfing super-sleuths Mango & Brash are back in the seventh volume of the smash hit InvestiGators series!
Unsinkable detectives Mango and Brash are back in InvestiGators: All Tide Up, a high seas adventure that takes the hit series by John Patrick Green to uncharted waters!
When a cruise captain is found drifting at sea and delirious, the search begins for his missing ship and passengers! Did it sink? Was it boat-napped? Are supernatural forces at play? And can the InvestiGators unravel this maritime mystery before a second cruise befalls a similarly unfathomable fate? Seas the day and find out in this new nautical adventure!
Kid Chef
About this product
Fun and healthy recipes that kids ages 8 to 12 can cook by themselves!
Forget the smiley-face pancakes, and try out a more grown-up kid cookbook. The Kid Chef cookbook is part cooking school and part kid’s cookbook, meant for the aspiring junior chef who wants to make dishes the whole family will love. It’s a healthy kids cookbook that teaches kitchen fundamentals with simple instructions and more than 75 tasty recipes.
Kid Chef: The Foodie Kids Cookbook features:
Kids cooking basics—This book on cooking for kids covers skills like how to stock the pantry, create a grocery list, handle a knife, and use the stove.
Age-appropriate guidance—Experience the best in kid cookbooks with straightforward guidance for challenging recipes like fish tacos and pizza from scratch, rather than oversimplified recipes made for kids.
A range of recipes—Explore an entry into kid’s cookbooks that lets you whip up snacks, main dishes, and desserts with a wide variety of options that range in complexity.
Ins
Lego: Build Your Own Story! Space Rescue
About this product
Build Your Own Story with this new interactive format where your imagination helps the story unfold!
Join space explorer Diod-E on a brand-new solo mission to rescue tiny Aster the Sprout and return her to her alien home. Read the exciting rescue mission in the 64-page Adventure Book. As you read, help Diod-E navigate the universe by creating incredible vehicles, gadgets, and creatures using build inspiration ideas, LEGO® bricks, and your imagination. Complete build challenges to advance the plot and achieve brick bonuses when you complete a mission stage. Encourages creative problem solving and provides multiple opportunities for personalization along with building and rebuilding options. Exclusive LEGO® models: Includes over 100 brick elements to build Diod-E, Aster the Sprout, the angry asteroid, a rocket, and an exclusive 4-in-1 LEGO® model
Brand new format: Interactive book-plus adventure provides endless build, rebuild, and play possibilities
Inspire creativit
Lego Fun Fam Challenge:
About this product
50 LEGO building activity cards will keep LEGO fans of all ages entertained while boosting their building skills—as well as their imaginations.
Draw a card and find out what the activity will be—then get building. Will it be a two-minute T rex? A famous painting reproduced in brick form? A tower that refuses to fall? Maybe you'll have to combine your build with that of the person who draws the next card!
By Susan Hood
About this product
“A captivating…thrilling adventure story that shows the power of friendship, hope, and forgiveness.” —Lauren Tarshis, author of the I Survived series
In the wake of Lifeboat 12 comes a World War II novel-in-verse by acclaimed author Susan Hood about two very real girls who clung together for dear life when their evacuee ship was torpedoed, their lifeboat capsized, and they spent nineteen hours in the Atlantic Ocean, waiting for rescue.
When Nazi bombs begin to destroy Bess Walder’s hometown of East London, Bess convinces her parents to evacuate her and her younger brother, Louis, to Canada aboard the SS City of Benares. On the journey, she meets another evacuee, Beth Cummings. Bess and Beth have a lot in common—both strong and athletic, both named for Queen Elizabeth, both among the older kids on the ship, and both excited about life in Canada.
On the fifth day at sea, everyone starts to relax, but trouble is right behind them. That night, a
Little Blue Truck Leads the Way Board Book
Alice SchertleAbout this product
Picture Book•MR•4/c illustrations•The #1 New York Times best-selling Little Blue Truck finds his way out of a jam on a trip to the city.
Little House 4-Book Box Set: Laura Ingalls Wilder
About this product
Little House in the Big Woods, Farmer Boy, Little House on the Prairie, On the Banks of Plum Creek•PB•b&w illustrations•Revisit the first four books in Laura Ingalls Wilder’s classic Little House series with this paperback box set, featuring Garth Williams’s charming, original black-and-white artwork.
Little Women | Alcott | Collector's Edition | Hardcover
About this product
A Collector's Edition of Little Women, written by Louisa May Alcott, published by Wordsworth Classics. Hardcover book.
Little Women is one of the best-loved children's stories of all time, based on the author's own youthful experiences. It describes the family of the four March sisters living in a small New England community. Meg, the eldest, is pretty and wishes to be a lady; Jo, at fifteen is ungainly and unconventional with an ambition to be an author; Beth is a delicate child of thirteen with a taste for music and Amy is a blonde beauty of twelve. The story of their domestic adventures, their attempts to increase the family income, their friendship with the neighboring Laurence family, and their later love affairs remains as fresh and beguiling as ever.
Llama Llama Book and Plush
About this product
The New York Times bestseller Llama Llama Red Pajama is now part of the perfect gift set, a book and plush! Anna Dewdney's classic rhyming tale introduces Llama Llama and his difficulty going to sleep after Mama Llama heads dowstairs. Why doesn't she come when he calls for her?! Humorous bedtime drama ensues and will comfort as well as amuse the youngest of listeners!
Llama Unleashes the Alpacalypse
by Stutzman, Jonathan
About
Llama’s back and ready to destroy the world AGAIN… this time with his best camelid, Alpaca!
Llama loves cooking. And baking. And, above all, eating.
For breakfast, Llama makes one epic spread…as well as a big mess.
But Llama hates cleaning.
So by lunch, Llama has cooked up something really devious - an idea! - and by second lunch, Llama has cloned his most fastidious friend, Alpaca, to clean his house. And Llama doesn’t stop at just one clone.
By dinner, the alpaca clones threaten to tidy the world into utter destruction - THE ALPACALYPSE IS HERE!
Will Llama be able to fix it all before dessert?
Mad Libs
by Captain Foolhardy
About
Mad Libs is the world’s greatest word game and the perfect gift or activity for anyone who likes to laugh! Write in the missing words on each page to create your own hilariously funny stories all about the sports that don't get enough love!
She swims so ADJECTIVE, it's like she's a/an ANIMAL! With 21 “fill-in-the-blank” stories about racing aliens, epic Ping-Pong matches, and ridiculous volleyball spikes, All Star Mad Libs is the perfect activity for any young athlete! Play alone, in a group, or at a track meet! Mad Libs are a fun family activity recommended for ages 8 to NUMBER.
My First Knock-Knock Jokes: Laugh-Out-Loud Jokes
About this product
Lots of Laugh-Out-Loud Jokes for Silly Kids, Perfect for Family Game Night (White Elephant Gag Gift for Kids, Funny Stocking Stuffers). 160-page paperback.
The goofiest, silliest, funniest knock-knock joke book for kids (and that’s no joke)!
Get ready for a knock-knock knockout with this hilarious book of fun! Filled with hundreds of the funniest, family-friendly, rib-tickling jokes and cool doodle illustrations, My First Knock-Knock Jokes is the first BIG collection of silly, easy-to-read knock-knock jokes for kids. Budding comedians and early learners will be rolling on the floor with endless hours of laughs, giggles and groans!
Orange you glad you found this joke book? Perfect for:
• The whole family - made for kids ages 5-7 and 8-10, but offers clean, nonstop fun for the entire family!
• New and early readers - goofy, easy-to-read jokes help engage reluctant and beginner readers, helping them gain confidence and build reading comprehension and vocabulary
• Screen-free time
Pax
by Sara PennypackerAbout this product
Middle Grade Fiction•PB•b&w illustrations•Pax is the highly anticipated new middle grade novel from bestselling and award-winning author Sara Pennypacker—a poignant and timeless tale of love and loyalty between a boy and his fox, set during wartime.
Pax, Journey Home
by Sara PennypackerAbout this product
Middle Grade Fiction•PB•b&w illustrations•From award-winning author Sara Pennypacker comes the long-awaited sequel to Pax; this is a gorgeously crafted, utterly compelling novel about chosen families and the healing power of love. A New York Times bestseller!
Pete the Cat and the Cool Cat Boogie
by Dean, James
About
Pete the Cat is learning a new dance - the Cool Cat Boogie. When he hears a groovy beat he's full of happy in his feet!
Then Grumpy Toad tells him, "Pete, you dance all wrong!" and Pete is determined to become a better dancer.
With the help of his friends and some wise words from Owl, Pete learns that he's his grooviest when he's being himself.
Pete the Cat for Class President!
by Dean, Kimberly
About
Vote for Pete the Cat for class president in this storybook by New York Times bestselling author-illustrator team Kimberly and James Dean. Includes over thirty stickers!
Pete the Cat is running for class president! And so is Callie. Her posters are super cool and so are her ideas. Pete has lots of groovy ideas too, and he loves baking cookies and playing guitar onstage for his campaign. Which cat will be the next class president?
Find out in this Pete-tastic story full of kindness and friendship! Includes a glossary of election-day vocabulary.
Pete the Cat Plays hide-and-Seek
by Dean, James
About
Pete the Cat loves to play hide-and-seek and he is it! But finding his friends may be harder than Pete thought. Are they behind a tree or on a bus? Or will Pete give up?
Find out how Pete learns to chill out in this cool story full of surprises at every peek!
Pete the Cat Screams for Ice Cream!
by Dean, Kimberly
About
A NEW YORK TIMES AND INDIE BESTSELLER!
I scream! You scream! Pete screams for ice cream!
The Just Chillin’ ice cream truck is coming today and Pete the Cat can't wait. He runs as fast as he can to find the truck. It's getting late, but his friends need his help.
Will Pete take a little time out of his day to help his friends?
Follow Pete the Cat as he learns that it's always cool to be kind.
From the authors of the #1 New York Times bestselling Pete the Cat series, James and Kimberly Dean, this picture book is reminiscent of Pete favorites like Magic Sunglasses and perfect for fans of Grumpy Monkey by Suzanne Lang.
Peter Pan | Exclusive Edition | Wordsworth Classics | Book
About this product
Exclusive Edition of Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie, a Wordsworth Edition Book.
The magical Peter Pan comes to the night nursery of the Darling children, Wendy, John and Michael. He teaches them to fly, then takes them through the sky to Never-Never Land, where they find wolves, Mermaids and... Pirates. The leader of the pirates is the sinister Captain Hook. His hand was bitten off by a crocodile, who, as Captain Hook explains 'liked me arm so much that he has followed me ever since, licking his lips for the rest of me'. After lots of adventures, the story reaches its exciting climax as Peter, Wendy and the children do battle with Captain Hook and his band.
This edition also includes Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens which is the magical tale that first introduces Peter Pan, the little boy who never grows any older. He escapes his human form and flies to Kensington Gardens, where all his happy memories are, and meets the fairies, the thrushes, and Old Caw the crow.
240 pages
Playing Cards: Fish of the Midwest
About this product
This gorgeous deck of playing cards by author Dave Bosanko features detailed illustrations of 52 of the most common and sought-after fish species of the Midwest states, including the Walleye, Rainbow Trout, Largemouth Bass and more! Anyone who enjoys fishing will love having these playing cards for their favorite games and for quick I.D.
Playing Cards: Hummingbirds
About this product
Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of hummingbirds with AdventureKEEN's Hummingbirds Playing Cards. Authored by Stan Tekiela, these cards offer an interactive way to learn and play. Ideal for kids and adults alike, they bring an element of nature's beauty to your game nights. Whether you're at home or exploring the great outdoors, these cards are a perfect companion, truly reflecting AdventureKEEN's commitment to top-of-the-line products.
Playing Cards: Night Sky
About this product
Play your favorite card games while studying the constellations. Based on the award-winning Night Sky field guide by Jonathan Poppele, this gorgeous deck of playing cards features 52 different constellations, and each suit represents a different season. So you'll know what to look for and when to look for it. The deck can also be used as flash cards. Learning the constellations has never been so much fun!
Pop-Up Space
About this product
Walk on the Moon, stop off at the International Space Station, see the surface of Mars and discover the planets in a journey through our solar system. With five cosmic pop-ups, you will find your inner astronaut as you go on your first space adventure.
Author: Cowan, Laura
Series: Pop-Ups
Lower age: 5
Ready to read! Angelina Ballerina and the Tea Party
By Katharine Holabird
About this product
[Simon Spotlight]
Pirouette into Angelina Ballerina’s enchanting world and join her for a tea party in this Level 1 Ready-to-Read!
Angelina is hosting a tea party for all her friends from the ballet academy! There are cookies, cakes, and beautiful decorations. Will it be the best tea party ever?
This paperback edition comes with two sheets of stickers!
Sophie Mouse: Clover Curse BK 7
By Poppy Green
About this product
Sophie finds a four-leaf clover that isn’t exactly lucky in the seventh book of The Adventures of Sophie Mouse!
Sophie Mouse is painting in Clio’s Clover patch on a beautiful spring day when she spots something unusual. It’s a clover…but it has four leaves! Four-leaf clovers are supposed to bring good luck, right? Sophie waits and waits for this good luck, but it seems like just the opposite is happening. She spills paint all over herself, she doesn’t have any fun daydreams, and she forgets about an adventure she was supposed to go on with Hattie! Will Sophie ever be able to break this Clover Curse?
With easy-to-read language and illustrations on almost every page, the Adventures of Sophie Mouse chapter books are perfect for beginning readers.
Sophie Mouse: Hidden Cottage BK 18
By Poppy Green
About this product
Sophie, Hattie, and Owen stumble across an adorable cottage hidden in the woods in this eighteenth charming book of The Adventures of Sophie Mouse!
Sophie and her friends discover an adorable cottage hidden in the woods. And it seems as if no one lives there! The three friends each find something special to love about the little home, and soon they spend all their free time there. But one day, they discover that things have been moved in the cottage. Does someone live there after all?
With easy-to-read language and illustrations on almost every page, the Sophie Mouse chapter books are perfect for beginning readers!
Sophie Mouse: Mouse House BK 11
By Poppy Green
About this product
At a birthday party, Sophie feels jealous when her friend gets a present that she’s been wanting in this eleventh charming book of The Adventures of Sophie Mouse series!
Sophie is so excited to go to her friend Ellie’s birthday party. She loves birthday parties. She always paints her friends beautiful cards and she loves playing party games. When Ellie gets a mouse house—a little house with teeny-tiny mouse dolls and teeny-tiny furniture—Sophie tries to be happy for her friend but she actually feels very jealous. She’s always wanted a mouse house! As Sophie tries to deal with these feelings, she learns that not everybody gets what they want and not everybody wants what they have!
With easy-to-read language and illustrations on almost every page, the Adventures of Sophie Mouse chapter books are perfect for beginning readers.
Sophie Mouse:: Silverlake Art Show BK 13
By Poppy Green
About this product
In this thirteenth charming book of The Adventures of Sophie Mouse series, Sophie hosts the very first Silverlake Art Show!
Sophie has a brilliant idea: she’s going to host the very first Silverlake Art Show! After all, she loves to draw and paint and she likes looking at art too. With the help of Hattie Frog and Owen Snake, Sophie puts together the whole event. And when the big night comes, she expects to be the star of the show. But she gets a surprise when she realizes…she’s not! Who is this mystery artist that everyone is chirping and buzzing about?
With easy-to-read language and illustrations on almost every page, the Adventures of Sophie Mouse chapter books are perfect for beginning readers.
Stargazing For Kids: An Introduction To Astronomy
Author: Jonathan Poppele
About this product
You’ve gazed at stars. Perhaps you’ve even identified a few constellations, planets, and other distant objects. Now become a young astronomer. Learn all about outer space. Author, educator, and naturalist Jonathan Poppele presents a kids’ introduction to the night sky. The children’s book, ideal for early and middle-grade readers, conveys fascinating information for beginners. Kids gain an understanding of our atmosphere, our solar system, and deep sky objects.
From there, readers are introduced to more than 30 different constellations that are important to know and easy to locate. With the Big Dipper, Little Dipper, Orion, Perseus, and more, the constellations section serves as an identification aid and offers information about when to look, where to look, and what to look for.
[176 pages]
Sticker Book: Build Your Own Giant Bugs
About this product
In this exciting sticker book, you can build some of the most incredible creepy-crawlies on the planet - from nightmarish giant centipedes and dazzling dragonflies to tarantula-wrestling wasps and murderous mantises. Add the right stickers to complete your giant creatures, then read their description and statistics to find out what makes them so special.
USBORNE
Author: Smith, Sam
Series: Build Your Own Sticker Book
Lower age: 5
Sticker Book: Nature
About this product
Discover the amazing animals and plants that live in gardens, forests, jungles, oceans and wild places in this engaging sticker book. There are over 180 stickers of animals, plants and bugs to add to the scenes, from caribou in the Arctic to clownfish in a coral reef. Ideal for learning about the natural world and for developing manual dexterity.
USBORNE
Author: Brooks, Felicity
Series: First Sticker Books
Lower age: 3
Sticker Book: Sharks and Rays
About this product
Dive into the incredible underwater world of sharks and rays, from menacing Great Whites and weird-looking Hammerheads to graceful Manta Rays. Learn how these mysterious creatures swim, breathe and feed and marvel at their lives on the ocean floor, in the open seas, and among coral reefs. With lots of labels, astonishing facts and over 100 stickers, there's plenty to learn and talk about.
USBORNE
Author: Bingham, Jane
Series: First Sticker Books
Lower age: 3
Sticker Book: Unicorns
About this product
Join the unicorns as they visit their friends at mermaid cove, play hide and seek with forest fairies, and race each other through the clouds and over rainbows. Little children will love adding over 180 stickers to these enchanting scenes, and the beautifully detailed illustrations will keep them entertained for hours.
USBORNE
Author: Beecham, Alice
Series: First Sticker Books
Lower age: 3
The Big Cheese
by John, Jory
About
An Instant #1 New York Times Bestseller!
Don’t miss the seventh picture book in the #1 New York Times bestselling Food Group series from Jory John and Pete Oswald!
The Big Cheese is the best at everything, and brags about it, too. When the annual Cheese-cathlon comes around, the Big Cheese is prepared to win, as always. But what happens when the quiet new kid, Wedge Wedgeman, comes out on top? Is a slice of humility all the Big Cheese needs to discover that some things are better than being the best?
Jory John and Pete Oswald serve up another heaping plate of laughs and lessons with this empowering, witty, and charming addition to their #1 New York Times bestselling series!
The Crayons Go Back to School
by Daywalt, Drew
About
The hilarious crayons from the #1 New York Times bestselling The Day The Crayons Quit are ready to go back to school!
The crayons are getting ready to go back to school, and each crayon has a subject they're looking forward to the most. They're also ready to meet new friends. . . and let loose during their very favorite time of day: art class. A humorous, small hardcover back-to-school story from everyone's favorite school supplies.
The Crayons Book w/ Finger Puppets
About this product
The crayons are back - and just in time for the holiday season! This set of two board books and two finger puppets gives young readers an exciting new way to engage with these colorful characters. Little ones will love learning about colors and numbers with the help of two fun finger puppets who bring early learning concepts and the crayons to life.
The Great Eggscape!
About this product
Every Sunday the Good Egg and his cartonful of friends gather for their favorite game… THE GREAT EGGSCAPE!!! Everyone wants to play hide-and-seek except for a grumpy, rotten egg named Frank. Frank thinks that seeking is too easy. But when another egg named Shelby goes missing, Frank just might change his mind and join the egg hunt. Kids will laugh along as they learn that you’re never too good to ask for help, cause after all, eleven seekers are better than one! Set in the same world as the #1 New York Times bestseller The Good Egg, The Great Eggscape is a funny yet charming 9x9 paper-over-board picture book with two sticker sheets—perfect for Easter and Springtime promotions.
Author: John, Jory
Subtitle: Over 150 Stickers Inside: An Easter And Springtime Book For Kids
Series: The Food Group
Lower age: 4
Editorial Category: Novelty
The Great Mouse Detective -Basil and the Big Cheese Cook-Off
by Hapka, Cathy
\About
Basil the mouse detective is called to Paris when the organizers of the Great Cheese Cook-off (an international culinary competition) start receiving threats against the event. Who could want to deprive all of mousedom of one of its tastiest nights?
Basil immediately suspects Ratigan, who has escaped yet again and was seen lurking around Paris (and who, perhaps, holds a particular grudge against the event’s organizers). He sets off on his investigation at the event’s location, the Parisian College of Cooking (where local foodie mice hide out and take advantage of the school’s kitchens after the human students have departed each evening). But Basil is baffled when circumstantial evidence shows that it couldn’t have been his old enemy after all.
With one suspect crossed off the list, it’s up to Basil to find out what’s going on - before those anonymouse threats ruin the Cook-Off - for good!
The Great Mouse Detective:Basil in Mexico
By Eve Titus
About this product
Named one of “13 Detective Book Series You Obsessed over as a Kid” by Buzzfeed.com and the inspiration for a hit Disney film, the masterful Great Mouse Detective is back and travelling to Mexico to solve three thrilling mysteries!
Basil—the famous sleuth of mousedom—has learned a great deal living in Sherlock Holmes’s cellar. Now, his sleuthing skills are being put to the test on a wild trip to Mexico! First, mousedom becomes frantic as mice are cracking their teeth on phony cheese made of concrete. Can he find a way to stop whoever is making the counterfeit cheese? Then, he must ferret out the truth when a beloved masterpiece—the Mousa Lisa—goes missing. And finally, Basil must track down the culprit when Dr. Dawson, Basil’s faithful friend and companion, is mousenapped! In each of these daring adventures, Basil proves himself to be a true disciple of his hero, Sherlock Holmes!
The Jungle Book | Kipling | Collector's Edition | Hardcover
About this product
Collector's Edition of The Jungle Book, a hardcover book written by Rudyard Kipling, published by Wordsworth Classics.
The Jungle Book introduces Mowgli, the human foundling adopted by a family of wolves. It tells of the enmity between him and the tiger Shere Khan, who killed Mowgli's parents, and of the friendship between the man-cub and Bagheera, the black panther, and Baloo, the sleepy brown bear, who instructs Mowgli in the Laws of the Jungle.
The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes | Collector's Ed. | Hardcover
About this product
The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes | Doyle | Wordsworth Collector's Edition | Hardcover Book
By the time Sir Arthur Conan Doyle had completed the twelve stories for The Strand Magazine that are gathered together in The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, he was already growing tired of his most famous creation, but the financial incentive to continue was too great. So began the second series of stories, known as The Memoirs; these introduced such notable characters as Holmes' indolent brother, Mycroft, and Holmes' most dangerous adversary, Professor James Moriarty, the 'Napoleon of Crime'. The collection included such stories as 'The Adventure of the Resident Patient' and 'The Adventure of the Greek Interpreter', which Doyle would list later as amongst his favourites. It was to Moriarty that was delegated the task of ending the career of the world's finest consulting detective in a final, fatal encounter at The Reichenbach Falls in Switzerland in the concluding tale, 'The Final Problem'.
The Return of Sherlock Holmes | Collector's Ed. | Hardcover
About this product
The Return of Sherlock Holmes | Sir Arthur Conan Doyle | Wordsworth Collector's Edition | Hardcover Book
Evil masterminds beware! Sherlock Holmes is back! Ten years after his supposed death in the swirling torrent of the Reichenbach Falls locked in the arms of his arch enemy Professor Moriarty, Arthur Conan Doyle agreed to pen further adventures featuring his brilliant detective. In the first story, 'The Empty House', Holmes returns to Baker Street and his good friend Watson, explaining how he escaped from his watery grave. In creating this collection of tales, Doyle had lost none of cunning or panache, providing Holmes with a sparkling set of mysteries to solve and a challenging set of adversaries to defeat. The potent mixture includes murder, abduction, baffling cryptograms and robbery. We are also introduced to the one of the cruellest villains in the Holmes canon, the despicable Charles Augustus Milverton.
The Railway Children | Collector's Edition | Hardcover
About this product
Collector's Edition of The Railway Children, a hardcover book written by Edith Nesbit, published by Wordsworth Classics.
"When Father goes away with two strangers one evening, the lives of Roberta, Peter and Phyllis are shattered. They and their mother have to move from their comfortable London home to go and live in a simple country cottage, where Mother writes books to make ends meet.
However, they soon come to love the railway that runs near their cottage, and they make a habit of waving to the Old Gentleman who rides on it. They befriend the porter, Perks, and through him learn railway lore and much else.
They have many adventures, and when they save a train from disaster, they are helped by the Old Gentleman to solve the mystery of their father's disappearance, and the family is happily reunited."
The Secret Garden | Burnett |Collector's Edition | Hardcover
About this product
A Collector's Edition of The Secret Garden, a hardcover book written by Frances Hodgson Burnett, published by Wordsworth Classics.
Mary Lennox was horrid. Selfish and spoilt, she was sent to stay with her hunchback uncle in Yorkshire. She hated it. But when she finds the way into a secret garden and begins to tend to it, a change comes over her and her life. She meets and befriends a local boy, the talented Dickon, and comes across her sickly cousin Colin who had been kept hidden from her. Between them, the three children work astonishing magic in themselves and those around them. The Secret Garden is one of the best-loved stories of all time.
The Secret Garden (Classic Starts Series)
by Burnett, Frances Hodgson
About
When Mary Lennox comes to live with her uncle and her sickly cousin in their big house on the Yorkshire Moors, she is lonely and ill-tempered - until a robin shows her the key to a secret garden long forgotten. Now, with the help of some new friends, Mary transforms the secret garden into a place of peace and beauty, finding her own happiness and the love of her adopted family along the way.
With Classic Starts, young readers can experience the wonder of timeless stories from an early age. Abridged for easier reading and carefully rewritten, each classic novel is filled with all of the magic and excitement that made the original story a beloved favorite.
The Three Musketeers (Classic Starts Series)
by Dumas, Alexandre
About
Full of action, intrigue, and suspense, The Three Musketeers tells the impossible and magnificent story of D'Artagnan, a young nobleman seeking adventure, and three brave swashbucklers, Athos, Porthos, and Aramis. The four join up to defend their queen and king against the schemes of their evil rival, the Cardinal. Murders, duels, high romance, and deadly sword fights abound in this rousing tale of courage and loyalty.
With Classic Starts, young readers can experience the wonder of timeless stories from an early age. Abridged for easier reading and carefully rewritten, each classic novel is filled with all of the magic and excitement that made the original story a beloved favorite.
The Wild Robot
by Brown, Peter
About
Can a robot survive in the wilderness?
When robot Roz opens her eyes for the first time, she discovers that she is all alone on a remote, wild island. She has no idea how she got there or what her purpose is--but she knows she needs to survive. After battling a violent storm and escaping a vicious bear attack, she realizes that her only hope for survival is to adapt to her surroundings and learn from the island's unwelcoming animal inhabitants.
As Roz slowly befriends the animals, the island starts to feel like home--until, one day, the robot's mysterious past comes back to haunt her.
The Wind in the Willows | Collector's Ed. | Hardcover
bout this product
A Collector's Edition of The Wind in the Willows, a hardcover book by Kenneth Grahame, published by Wordsworth Classics.
"Far from fading with time, Kenneth Grahame's classic tale of fantasy has attracted a growing audience in each generation. Rat, Mole, Badger and the preposterous Mr Toad (with his ‘Poop-poop-poop’ road-hogging new motor-car), have brought delight to many through the years with their odd adventures on and by the river, and at the imposing residence of Toad Hall.
Grahame's book was later dramatised by A. A. Milne, and became a perennial Christmas favourite, as Toad of Toad Hall. It continues to enchant and, above all perhaps, inspire great affection."
Tom Sawyer & Huckleberry Finn | Mark Twain | Wordsworth Book
About this product
Tom Sawyer & Huckleberry Finn | Mark Twain | Wordsworth Classic | Book
Tom Sawyer, a shrewd and adventurous boy, is as much at home in the respectable world of his Aunt Polly as in the self-reliant and parentless world of his friend Huck Finn. The two enjoy a series of adventures, accidentally witnessing a murder, establishing the innocence of the man wrongly accused, as well as being hunted by Injun Joe, the true murderer, eventually escaping and finding the treasure that Joe had buried.
Huckleberry Finn recounts the further adventures of Huck, who runs away from a drunken and brutal father, and meets up with the escaped slave Jim. They float down the Mississippi on a raft, participating in the lives of the characters they meet, witnessing corruption, moral decay and intellectual impoverishment. Sharing so much in background and character, these two stories, the best of Twain, indisputably belong together in one volume.
Treasure Island | Exclusive Edition | Wordsworth Book
About this product
Treasure Island | Robert Louis Stevenson | Exclusive Edition | Wordsworth Classics | Book
Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson "Fifteen men on the dead man's chest-Yo-ho-ho and a bottle of rum!" Treasure Island is a tale of pirates and villains, maps, treasure and shipwreck, and is perhaps the best adventure story ever written. When young Jim Hawkins finds a packet in Captain Flint's sea chest, he could not know that the map inside it would lead him to unimaginable treasure. Shipping as cabin boy on the Hispaniola, he sails with Squire Trelawney, Captain Smollett, Dr Livesey, the sinister Long John Silver and a frightening crew to Treasure Island. There, mutiny, murder and mayhem lead to a thrilling climax.
224 pages
Wally & Freya
By Lindsey Pointer
About this product
[Skyhorse Publishing]
A heartwarming picture book that teaches empathy and inclusion.
Everyone knows Wally is a bully. He steals lunch every day from Bella Jo the bear, calls Oliver the owl mean names, and never shares the crayons. So when the other animals decide to write a story together and the notebook disappears, there is little doubt that Wally has taken it.
But what the animals don't know is why Wally acts the way he does. As they unravel the mystery of the missing notebook, they also begin to understand Wally, which leads to a surprising and joyous discovery.
This sweet story teaches children empathy and the amazing power of kindness and inclusion. The first in a new series on restorative justice practices for kids, this book is sure to delight children and grownups alike.
Winnie-The-Pooh Classic Collection
About this product
“Once upon a time, a very long time ago now, about last Friday, Winnie-the-Pooh lived in a forest all by himself under the name of Sanders.” A. A. Milne's stories about Pooh and his friends have been loved by generations of children and their parents since Winnie-the-Pooh was first published in 1926. This magnificent slipcase features the four classic Winnie-the-Pooh titles: Winnie-the-Pooh, The House at Pooh Corner, When We Were Very Young, and Now We Are Six. Each volume features the original E. H. Shepard decorations in full color. Milne’s classic children’s stories—featuring Piglet, Eeyore, Christopher Robin and, of course, Pooh himself—are both heart-warming and funny, teaching lessons of friendship and reflecting the power of a child’s imagination like no other story before or since.
Author: Milne, A. A.
Lower age: 5
Editorial Category: Chapter Book Fiction
