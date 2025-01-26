Book Fair - In Person 2025

by Barrett, Brian Hardcover About A beautiful visual celebration of the iconic LEGO® minifigure—its history, evolution, and status as a cultural icon. The LEGO® minifigure is one of the most recognizable and collectible toys on the planet. Over the span of 40 years it has evolved from a simple yellow figurine to a global pop culture icon. This landmark volume celebrates the colorful history, evolving design, and lasting impact of the one and only LEGO minifigure. Driven by compelling interviews and essays, lush photography, infographics, and never-before-seen visuals from inside the LEGO archives and beyond, this book is a wide-reaching visual exploration of why the minifigure matters—as a beloved toy and as a singular cultural icon. MUST-HAVE: The ultimate celebration of the LEGO minifigure, this book explores the minifigure from all angles. FOR ALL LEGO FANS: This book is perfect for all LEGO fans, from avid collectors and super fans seeking new, never-before-published content, to anyone who grew up with the iconic minifigure, looking to explore the history of the toy they know and love. GLOBAL ICON: The LEGO minifigure has captivated the world for 40 years. Connecting LEGO lovers old and young, this tiny yellow figure captures the joy at the heart of the LEGO brand. LEGO, the LEGO logo, and the Brick and Knob configurations are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2022 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.

