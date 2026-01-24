Morning Creek Foundation

Hosted by

Morning Creek Foundation

About this event

Book Fair Volunteers Needed 2026 Spring

10925 Morning Crk S Dr

San Diego, CA 92128, USA

Thurs, April 16: Book Fair Set Up 9AM to 11AM
Free

9AM to 11AM

Unload and set up!

Fri, Apr 17th: 10:30 to 11:30
Free

Kick Off & Family Picnic Day - our busiest day! We need as much help as we can get!

Fri, Apr 17th: 11:30 to 12:30
Free

Kick Off & Family Picnic Day - our busiest day! We need as much help as we can get!

Fri, Apr 17th: 12:30 to 1:30
Free

Kick Off & Family Picnic Day - our busiest day! We need as much help as we can get!

Tues, Apr 21: 11:40 to 12:20 · Florido/Hall
Free

Kinder - Florido/Hall

Tues, Apr 21: 12:30 to 1:30 · Heinzman & Brennan
Free

3rd - Heinzman @ 12:30

1st - Brennan @ 1PM


Tues, Apr 21: 1:30 to 2PM · Boucher/Leaver
Free

1st - Boucher/Leaver

Tues, Apr 21: 2:00-3:00PM
Free
Tues, Apr 21: 3:00-4:00PM
Free
Wed, Apr 22: 9 to 10 · Cary & Burke
Free

3rd Grade - Cary @ 9

2nd Grade - Burke @ 9:30

Wed, Apr 22: 10 to 10:30 · Higgins
Free

Kinder - Higgins @ 10

Wed, Apr 22: 10:45 to 12:00 · Hoffman & Klauda
Free

4th grade: Hoffman @ 10:45

TK: Klauda @ 11:15

Wed, Apr 22: 12:30 to 1:30 · Seabolt & Dalton
Free

2nd Grade: Seabolt @ 12:30

2nd Grade: Dalton @ 1

Wed, Apr 22: 1:30 to 2 · Mooney
Free

1st: Mooney @ 1:30

Thurs, Apr 23: 9 to 9:30 · Preschool
Free

Preschool


Thurs, Apr 23: 9:55 to 10:40 · Tran & Southwell
Free

TK/K/1: Tran @ 10:00

TK: Southwell @ 10:15


Thurs, Apr 23: 10:40 - 11:15 · Hobbs
Free

TK: Hobbs @ 10:45


Thurs, Apr 23: 11:40-12:15 · Green
Free

Kinder: Green @ 11:45

Fri, Apr 24: 9 to 10· Roche & Brown
Free

5th: Roche @ 9; Brown @ 9:30

Fri, Apr 24: 10:15 to 11:15 · Cvar/Day
Free

3rd: Cvar @ 10:15

5th: Day @ 10:45

Fri, Apr 24: 11:15 to 12:15 · Cloutier & Allshouse
Free

4th: Cloutier @ 11:15

4th: Allshouse @ 11:45



Fri, Apr 24: 12:30 to 1PM · Bassett
Free

3rd: Bassett @ 12:30

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