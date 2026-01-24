Book Fair Volunteers Needed 2026 Spring

About this event
9AM to 11AM
Unload and set up!
Kick Off & Family Picnic Day - our busiest day! We need as much help as we can get!
Kick Off & Family Picnic Day - our busiest day! We need as much help as we can get!
Kick Off & Family Picnic Day - our busiest day! We need as much help as we can get!
Kinder - Florido/Hall
3rd - Heinzman @ 12:30
1st - Brennan @ 1PM
1st - Boucher/Leaver
3rd Grade - Cary @ 9
2nd Grade - Burke @ 9:30
Kinder - Higgins @ 10
4th grade: Hoffman @ 10:45
TK: Klauda @ 11:15
2nd Grade: Seabolt @ 12:30
2nd Grade: Dalton @ 1
1st: Mooney @ 1:30
Preschool
TK/K/1: Tran @ 10:00
TK: Southwell @ 10:15
TK: Hobbs @ 10:45
Kinder: Green @ 11:45
5th: Roche @ 9; Brown @ 9:30
3rd: Cvar @ 10:15
5th: Day @ 10:45
4th: Cloutier @ 11:15
4th: Allshouse @ 11:45
3rd: Bassett @ 12:30
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!