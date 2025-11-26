Book Institute's Shop

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This is a Gift Certificate — Certificate will be emailed within 24 hours of purchase.
$25 Book Institute Gift Certificate (Customizable)
This gift certificate can be used toward any event or purchase at the Book Institute.
It may be applied to our annual events, raffle tickets, workshops, or toward unique gifts available in our shop.
A flexible and thoughtful way to support craftsmanship while giving the recipient the freedom to choose what they love.
This is a Gift Certificate — Certificate will be emailed within 24 hours of purchase.
Handcrafted Leather Book with Decorative Paper, Foil Stamping Using Brass Type (Customizable)
A refined piece for collectors, writers, and artists—bound in rich, handcrafted leather and finished with beautiful decorative paper for a classic and elegant presentation.
Crafted with strong, traditional binding and raised spine bands, this book is made to endure—ideal for journaling, sketching, guest signing, memory keeping, or archival preservation.
Created to order and fully customizable: choose leather color, decorative paper style, foil stamping, size, and layout to suit your exact vision.
A timeless object—crafted to be held, used, cherished, and handed down.
Please allow a minimum of 30 days notice—true craftsmanship takes time.
Materials will be sourced from the personal collection of Book Institute founder, DDr. Ludwig Mohr.
This is a Gift Certificate — Certificate will be emailed within 24 hours of purchase.
$50 Book Institute Gift Certificate (Customizable)
This gift certificate can be used toward any event or purchase at the Book Institute.
It may be applied to our annual events, raffle tickets, workshops, or toward unique gifts available in our shop.
A flexible and thoughtful way to support craftsmanship while giving the recipient the freedom to choose what they love.
This is a Gift Certificate — Certificate will be emailed within 24 hours of purchase.
📖 Step Into History: Book Institute Museum Room Tour
Tour the Legacy of Master Craftsman DDr. Ludwig Mohr (1962–2022)
Join us for a special guided tour of the newly remodeled Museum Room in Burbank — honoring the life and craft of DDr. Ludwig Mohr, founder of the Book Institute.
🛠️ Room redesign featured with help from the Property Brothers (as seen on HGTV).
What you’ll experience:
• A rare up-close look at Ludwig’s personal collection of books, tools, and printing artifacts
• Handle a 160+ year-old European handpress — brought to the U.S. by Ludwig himself
• Enjoy tea (or coffee) with pastries or snacks during your visit
• Browse unique items at the Book Institute Gift Shop table
✨ A great way for friends and family to spend meaningful time together.
✅ RSVP required in advance. Space and time slots are limited.
This is a Gift Certificate — Certificate will be emailed within 24 hours of purchase.
3-Hour Bookbinding Class for one person with Master Craftsman David Weinstein at North Hollywood, CA 9160.
Class Details
This certificate may be redeemed only for eligible goods or services offered by Book Institute.
This is a Gift Certificate — Certificate will be emailed within 24 hours of purchase.
3-Hour Bookbinding Class for Two People with Master Craftsman David Weinstein at North Hollywood, CA 9160.
Class Details
This certificate may be redeemed only for eligible goods or services offered by Book Institute.
This is a Gift Certificate — Certificate will be emailed within 24 hours of purchase.
3-Hour Bookbinding Class for Three People with Master Craftsman David Weinstein at North Hollywood, CA 9160.
Class Details
This certificate may be redeemed only for eligible goods or services offered by Book Institute.
This is a Gift Certificate — Certificate will be emailed within 24 hours of purchase.
3-Hour Bookbinding Class for Four People with Master Craftsman David Weinstein at North Hollywood, CA 9160.
Class Details
This certificate may be redeemed only for eligible goods or services offered by Book Institute.
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