Book Institute's Silent Auction

10 hour Bookbinding class with David Weinstein, Master Craftsman in Bookbinding in North Hollywood. Material included. Mr. David Weinstein has decades of experience as a bookbinder and trained in London under the masters of art. He worked side by side with DDr. Ludwig Mohr. Mr. Weinstein was the go to person when Ludwig had challenges in bookbinding. Mr. Weinstein has rich knowledge and resources in leather book binding, book restoration and book boxes and more. His ability to pay attention to details makes an excellent teacher as well. There is no better person to learn the craft from than David Weinstein – and he is super nice.

10 hour Bookbinding class with David Weinstein, Master Craftsman in Bookbinding in North Hollywood. Material included. Mr. David Weinstein has decades of experience as a bookbinder and trained in London under the masters of art. He worked side by side with DDr. Ludwig Mohr. Mr. Weinstein was the go to person when Ludwig had challenges in bookbinding. Mr. Weinstein has rich knowledge and resources in leather book binding, book restoration and book boxes and more. His ability to pay attention to details makes an excellent teacher as well. There is no better person to learn the craft from than David Weinstein – and he is super nice.

More details...