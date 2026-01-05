PS 118 Parent Teacher Association, Inc.

PS 118 Parent Teacher Association, Inc.

Book Jumble 2026

211 8th St

Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA

Mystery Book Grab Bags + *Free Tote!
Pay what you can

Our Mystery Book Grab Bag takes the guesswork out of choosing books! Each bag includes at least 4 gently used books, thoughtfully selected at pickup to match your child’s age and reading level — plus a free reusable tote.


Perfect for growing readers, families with multiple kids, or anyone who wants a fun, curated book bundle while supporting PS 118. Every grab bag is a great value and supports our school community.

Includes:

  • 4+ age-appropriate books (curated at pickup)
  • 1 free reusable tote

Suggested Price: $5-$10


Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.


Pickup Note: Orders need to be picked up in person at drop off either before or after the Principals Breakfast on Friday, 1/16. Book selections will be made at that time to ensure age appropriate for your children.


*Free tote bag supplies are limited to first 12 orders online!

Harry Potter – Books 1–4 + Bonus Wizarding Titles (6-Books)
Pay what you can

Step into the wizarding world with this special Harry Potter collection featuring the first four books of the main series — where the magic begins — plus two bonus titles for devoted fans.


Perfect for readers ready to immerse themselves in Hogwarts adventures, spells, friendships, and mystery. A magical bundle for both new readers and longtime fans.

Titles Included

Main Series (Books 1–4):

  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
    (also known as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone)
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Additional Wizarding Works:

  • Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Parts One & Two)
  • The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook


Grades: 4–5
Condition: Gently used


Suggested Price: $15-$30


Maurice Sendak Classics – 2 Beloved Picture Books
Pay what you can

Celebrate the magic of Maurice Sendak with this special 2-book collection featuring his iconic illustrations and timeless storytelling. These classics are rich in imagination, rhythm, and charm — perfect for sharing with young readers.


A wonderful keepsake for PS 118 families and fans of Where the Wild Things Are.

Books Included

  • How Little Lori Visited Times Square
    by Amos Vogel, Pictures by Maurice Sendak
  • Chicken Soup with Rice: A Book of Months
    by Maurice Sendak


Grades: Pre-K–2
Condition: Gently used


Suggested Price: $6-$12


Percy Jackson & the Olympians – Complete 5-Book Series
Pay what you can

Dive into the epic world of Greek mythology with this complete Percy Jackson & the Olympians series by Rick Riordan. Follow Percy, a modern-day demigod, as he embarks on action-packed quests filled with gods, monsters, friendship, and humor.


Perfect for middle-grade readers who love fantasy, adventure, and fast-paced storytelling. A beloved series that keeps kids reading book after book.

Titles Included:

  • The Lightning Thief
  • The Sea of Monsters
  • The Titan's Curse
  • The Battle of the Labyrinth
  • The Last Olympian

Grades: 4–5
Condition: Gently used


Suggested Price: $9-$18


Paddington Bear – Classic 3-Book Chapter Book Collection
Pay what you can

Meet Paddington Bear, the lovable and mischievous bear from Peru, in this classic series by Michael Bond. Full of gentle humor and heartwarming adventures, these stories have delighted generations of young readers.


Perfect for read-alouds or early independent readers who enjoy funny, comforting stories with timeless charm.

Titles Included:

  • A Bear Called Paddington
  • More About Paddington
  • Paddington Helps Out

Grades: 1–4
Condition: Gently used


Suggested Price: $5-$10


Anna Hibiscus! 8-Book Joyful Chapter Book Series by Atinuke
Pay what you can

This warm and joyful Anna Hibiscus! series by acclaimed Nigerian storyteller Atinuke follows a spirited young girl growing up in a bustling African city surrounded by family, friends, and community.


Perfect for readers who enjoy realistic stories, cultural richness, and strong, kind-hearted characters. A wonderful series for building empathy and global awareness.

Titles Included:

  • Anna Hibiscus
  • Hooray for Anna Hibiscus!
  • Good Luck, Anna Hibiscus!
  • Have Fun, Anna Hibiscus!
  • Welcome Home, Anna Hibiscus!
  • Go Well, Anna Hibiscus!
  • Love from Anna Hibiscus!
  • You’re Amazing, Anna Hibiscus!

Grades: 2–5
Condition: Gently used


Suggested Price: $8-$16


Gregor the Overlander – Complete 5-Book Fantasy Series
Pay what you can

Before The Hunger Games, Suzanne Collins captivated readers with the Gregor the Overlander series — a thrilling fantasy adventure set in a hidden world beneath New York City. Follow Gregor as he discovers courage, loyalty, and destiny in an unforgettable underground realm.


Perfect for readers who love action, fantasy, and immersive storytelling.


Titles Included

  • Gregor the Overlander
  • Gregor and the Prophecy of Bane
  • Gregor and the Curse of the Warmbloods
  • Gregor and the Marks of Secret
  • Gregor and the Code of Claw

Grades: 4–5
Condition: Gently used


Suggested Price: $10-$20


The Zee Files – 3-Book Tween Friendship Series
Pay what you can

The Zee Files series follows Zee, a stylish and confident tween navigating friendships, family, and growing up. These relatable, fun stories explore real-life moments with warmth, humor, and heart.


Perfect for readers who enjoy contemporary stories about friendship and self-confidence.

Titles Included

  • Girl Friend
  • A Very Malibu Vacay
  • New Beginnings

Grades: 4–5
Condition: Gently used


Suggested Price: $5-$10


The Baby-Sitters Club – Classic 6-Book Chapter Book Set
Pay what you can

This classic Baby-Sitters Club (1986-1999) collection introduces readers to Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, and Dawn as they build friendships, run a babysitting business, and navigate everyday challenges.

A timeless favorite that continues to inspire confident, caring, and independent readers.

Titles Included

  • Kristy’s Great Idea
  • Claudia and the Phantom Phone Calls
  • The Truth About Stacey
  • Mary Anne Saves the Day
  • Dawn and the Impossible Three
  • Kristy’s Big Day

Grades: 3–6
Condition: BRAND NEW


Suggested Price: $8-$16


Track Series by Jason Reynolds –4-Book Collection
Pay what you can

This powerful and inspiring 4-book Track Series by Jason Reynolds follows four very different kids as they find confidence, purpose, and belonging through track and team sports.


Each book can stand alone, but together they create a moving, relatable series about identity, resilience, and growing up. A favorite among educators and parents alike.

Titles Included:

  • Ghost
  • Patina
  • Sunny
  • Lu

Grades: 4–5
Condition: Gently used


Suggested Price: $5-$10


Youth Monster Reader T-Shirt Royal Blue
Pay what you can

Celebrate reading and our school pride with this “Monster Reader” youth t-shirt, inspired by Where the Wild Things Are. Perfect for young readers who proudly call themselves one of the Wild Things!


These limited-run shirts are youth-sized and designed for everyday wear — at school, at home, or curled up with a good book.


Important Details:

  • Youth sizes only
  • Sizes will be selected in person at pickup
  • Please note: exact sizes and colors are limited, and some substitutions may be necessary at time of pickup

Pickup Information:

  • In-person pickup: Friday, 1/16, during Parent Hour of the Book Jumble, following Family Friday
  • Alternate pickup: Can be arranged — please email [email protected] to coordinate

All proceeds support PS 118 programs and community events. Thank you for supporting our Wild Things! 📚🐺


Suggested Price: $6-$12


Youth Monster Reader T-Shirt Red
Pay what you can

Celebrate reading and our school pride with this “Monster Reader” youth t-shirt, inspired by Where the Wild Things Are. Perfect for young readers who proudly call themselves one of the Wild Things!


These limited-run shirts are youth-sized and designed for everyday wear — at school, at home, or curled up with a good book.


Important Details:

  • Youth sizes only
  • Sizes will be selected in person at pickup
  • Please note: exact sizes and colors are limited, and some substitutions may be necessary at time of pickup

Pickup Information:

  • In-person pickup: Friday, 1/16, during Parent Hour of the Book Jumble, following Family Friday
  • Alternate pickup: Can be arranged — please email [email protected] to coordinate

All proceeds support PS 118 programs and community events. Thank you for supporting our Wild Things! 📚🐺


Suggested Price: $6-$12


Youth Monster Reader T-Shirt Dark Green
Pay what you can

Celebrate reading and our school pride with this “Monster Reader” youth t-shirt, inspired by Where the Wild Things Are. Perfect for young readers who proudly call themselves one of the Wild Things!


These limited-run shirts are youth-sized and designed for everyday wear — at school, at home, or curled up with a good book.


Important Details:

  • Youth sizes only
  • Sizes will be selected in person at pickup
  • Please note: exact sizes and colors are limited, and some substitutions may be necessary at time of pickup

Pickup Information:

  • In-person pickup: Friday, 1/16, during Parent Hour of the Book Jumble, following Family Friday
  • Alternate pickup: Can be arranged — please email [email protected] to coordinate

All proceeds support PS 118 programs and community events. Thank you for supporting our Wild Things! 📚🐺


Suggested Price: $6-$12


Youth Monster Reader T-Shirt Magenta Pink
Pay what you can

Celebrate reading and our school pride with this “Monster Reader” youth t-shirt, inspired by Where the Wild Things Are. Perfect for young readers who proudly call themselves one of the Wild Things!


These limited-run shirts are youth-sized and designed for everyday wear — at school, at home, or curled up with a good book.


Important Details:

  • Youth sizes only
  • Sizes will be selected in person at pickup
  • Please note: exact sizes and colors are limited, and some substitutions may be necessary at time of pickup

Pickup Information:

  • In-person pickup: Friday, 1/16, during Parent Hour of the Book Jumble, following Family Friday
  • Alternate pickup: Can be arranged — please email [email protected] to coordinate

All proceeds support PS 118 programs and community events. Thank you for supporting our Wild Things! 📚🐺


Suggested Price: $6-$12


Youth Monster Reader T-Shirt Light Blue
Pay what you can

Celebrate reading and our school pride with this “Monster Reader” youth t-shirt, inspired by Where the Wild Things Are. Perfect for young readers who proudly call themselves one of the Wild Things!


These limited-run shirts are youth-sized and designed for everyday wear — at school, at home, or curled up with a good book.


Important Details:

  • Youth sizes only
  • Sizes will be selected in person at pickup
  • Please note: exact sizes and colors are limited, and some substitutions may be necessary at time of pickup

Pickup Information:

  • In-person pickup: Friday, 1/16, during Parent Hour of the Book Jumble, following Family Friday
  • Alternate pickup: Can be arranged — please email [email protected] to coordinate

All proceeds support PS 118 programs and community events. Thank you for supporting our Wild Things! 📚🐺


Suggested Price: $6-$12


