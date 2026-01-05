Book Jumble 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Our Mystery Book Grab Bag takes the guesswork out of choosing books! Each bag includes at least 4 gently used books, thoughtfully selected at pickup to match your child’s age and reading level — plus a free reusable tote.
Perfect for growing readers, families with multiple kids, or anyone who wants a fun, curated book bundle while supporting PS 118. Every grab bag is a great value and supports our school community.
Includes:
Suggested Price: $5-$10
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Pickup Note: Orders need to be picked up in person at drop off either before or after the Principals Breakfast on Friday, 1/16. Book selections will be made at that time to ensure age appropriate for your children.
*Free tote bag supplies are limited to first 12 orders online!
Step into the wizarding world with this special Harry Potter collection featuring the first four books of the main series — where the magic begins — plus two bonus titles for devoted fans.
Perfect for readers ready to immerse themselves in Hogwarts adventures, spells, friendships, and mystery. A magical bundle for both new readers and longtime fans.
Main Series (Books 1–4):
Additional Wizarding Works:
Grades: 4–5
Condition: Gently used
Suggested Price: $15-$30
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Pickup Note: Orders need to be picked up in person at drop off either before or after the Principals Breakfast on Friday, 1/16
Celebrate the magic of Maurice Sendak with this special 2-book collection featuring his iconic illustrations and timeless storytelling. These classics are rich in imagination, rhythm, and charm — perfect for sharing with young readers.
A wonderful keepsake for PS 118 families and fans of Where the Wild Things Are.
Grades: Pre-K–2
Condition: Gently used
Suggested Price: $6-$12
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Pickup Note: Orders need to be picked up in person at drop off either before or after the Principals Breakfast on Friday, 1/16
Dive into the epic world of Greek mythology with this complete Percy Jackson & the Olympians series by Rick Riordan. Follow Percy, a modern-day demigod, as he embarks on action-packed quests filled with gods, monsters, friendship, and humor.
Perfect for middle-grade readers who love fantasy, adventure, and fast-paced storytelling. A beloved series that keeps kids reading book after book.
Grades: 4–5
Condition: Gently used
Suggested Price: $9-$18
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Pickup Note: Orders need to be picked up in person at drop off either before or after the Principals Breakfast on Friday, 1/16
Meet Paddington Bear, the lovable and mischievous bear from Peru, in this classic series by Michael Bond. Full of gentle humor and heartwarming adventures, these stories have delighted generations of young readers.
Perfect for read-alouds or early independent readers who enjoy funny, comforting stories with timeless charm.
Grades: 1–4
Condition: Gently used
Suggested Price: $5-$10
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Pickup Note: Orders need to be picked up in person at drop off either before or after the Principals Breakfast on Friday, 1/16
This warm and joyful Anna Hibiscus! series by acclaimed Nigerian storyteller Atinuke follows a spirited young girl growing up in a bustling African city surrounded by family, friends, and community.
Perfect for readers who enjoy realistic stories, cultural richness, and strong, kind-hearted characters. A wonderful series for building empathy and global awareness.
Grades: 2–5
Condition: Gently used
Suggested Price: $8-$16
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Pickup Note: Orders need to be picked up in person at drop off either before or after the Principals Breakfast on Friday, 1/16
Before The Hunger Games, Suzanne Collins captivated readers with the Gregor the Overlander series — a thrilling fantasy adventure set in a hidden world beneath New York City. Follow Gregor as he discovers courage, loyalty, and destiny in an unforgettable underground realm.
Perfect for readers who love action, fantasy, and immersive storytelling.
Grades: 4–5
Condition: Gently used
Suggested Price: $10-$20
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Pickup Note: Orders need to be picked up in person at drop off either before or after the Principals Breakfast on Friday, 1/16
The Zee Files series follows Zee, a stylish and confident tween navigating friendships, family, and growing up. These relatable, fun stories explore real-life moments with warmth, humor, and heart.
Perfect for readers who enjoy contemporary stories about friendship and self-confidence.
Grades: 4–5
Condition: Gently used
Suggested Price: $5-$10
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Pickup Note: Orders need to be picked up in person at drop off either before or after the Principals Breakfast on Friday, 1/16
This classic Baby-Sitters Club (1986-1999) collection introduces readers to Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, and Dawn as they build friendships, run a babysitting business, and navigate everyday challenges.
A timeless favorite that continues to inspire confident, caring, and independent readers.
Grades: 3–6
Condition: BRAND NEW
Suggested Price: $8-$16
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Pickup Note: Orders need to be picked up in person at drop off either before or after the Principals Breakfast on Friday, 1/16
This powerful and inspiring 4-book Track Series by Jason Reynolds follows four very different kids as they find confidence, purpose, and belonging through track and team sports.
Each book can stand alone, but together they create a moving, relatable series about identity, resilience, and growing up. A favorite among educators and parents alike.
Grades: 4–5
Condition: Gently used
Suggested Price: $5-$10
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Pickup Note: Orders need to be picked up in person at drop off either before or after the Principals Breakfast on Friday, 1/16
Celebrate reading and our school pride with this “Monster Reader” youth t-shirt, inspired by Where the Wild Things Are. Perfect for young readers who proudly call themselves one of the Wild Things!
These limited-run shirts are youth-sized and designed for everyday wear — at school, at home, or curled up with a good book.
Important Details:
Pickup Information:
All proceeds support PS 118 programs and community events. Thank you for supporting our Wild Things! 📚🐺
Suggested Price: $6-$12
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Pickup Note: Orders need to be picked up in person at drop off either before or after the Principals Breakfast on Friday, 1/16
Celebrate reading and our school pride with this “Monster Reader” youth t-shirt, inspired by Where the Wild Things Are. Perfect for young readers who proudly call themselves one of the Wild Things!
These limited-run shirts are youth-sized and designed for everyday wear — at school, at home, or curled up with a good book.
Important Details:
Pickup Information:
All proceeds support PS 118 programs and community events. Thank you for supporting our Wild Things! 📚🐺
Suggested Price: $6-$12
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Pickup Note: Orders need to be picked up in person at drop off either before or after the Principals Breakfast on Friday, 1/16
Celebrate reading and our school pride with this “Monster Reader” youth t-shirt, inspired by Where the Wild Things Are. Perfect for young readers who proudly call themselves one of the Wild Things!
These limited-run shirts are youth-sized and designed for everyday wear — at school, at home, or curled up with a good book.
Important Details:
Pickup Information:
All proceeds support PS 118 programs and community events. Thank you for supporting our Wild Things! 📚🐺
Suggested Price: $6-$12
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Pickup Note: Orders need to be picked up in person at drop off either before or after the Principals Breakfast on Friday, 1/16
Celebrate reading and our school pride with this “Monster Reader” youth t-shirt, inspired by Where the Wild Things Are. Perfect for young readers who proudly call themselves one of the Wild Things!
These limited-run shirts are youth-sized and designed for everyday wear — at school, at home, or curled up with a good book.
Important Details:
Pickup Information:
All proceeds support PS 118 programs and community events. Thank you for supporting our Wild Things! 📚🐺
Suggested Price: $6-$12
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Pickup Note: Orders need to be picked up in person at drop off either before or after the Principals Breakfast on Friday, 1/16
Celebrate reading and our school pride with this “Monster Reader” youth t-shirt, inspired by Where the Wild Things Are. Perfect for young readers who proudly call themselves one of the Wild Things!
These limited-run shirts are youth-sized and designed for everyday wear — at school, at home, or curled up with a good book.
Important Details:
Pickup Information:
All proceeds support PS 118 programs and community events. Thank you for supporting our Wild Things! 📚🐺
Suggested Price: $6-$12
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Pickup Note: Orders need to be picked up in person at drop off either before or after the Principals Breakfast on Friday, 1/16
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!