Book Jumble 2026

Our Mystery Book Grab Bag takes the guesswork out of choosing books! Each bag includes at least 4 gently used books, thoughtfully selected at pickup to match your child’s age and reading level — plus a free reusable tote.





Perfect for growing readers, families with multiple kids, or anyone who wants a fun, curated book bundle while supporting PS 118. Every grab bag is a great value and supports our school community.

Includes:

4+ age-appropriate books (curated at pickup)

1 free reusable tote

Suggested Price: $5-$10





Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.





Pickup Note: Orders need to be picked up in person at drop off either before or after the Principals Breakfast on Friday, 1/16. Book selections will be made at that time to ensure age appropriate for your children.





*Free tote bag supplies are limited to first 12 orders online!