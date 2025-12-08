Book Launch

Your $100 donation gets you a pre-release copy of The Dasa's Guide printed as a one of a kind copy with a personal note to you from Devi Viola.



The Dasa's Guide to Sacred Gynarchy originally began as a loose collection of writings and instructions compiled specifically for the devotees of Devi Viola Strepsata Voltairine, the first Living Goddess of the Devi Dasa Sacred Gynarchy. These devotees are called dasas - the Sanskrit word for slave or servant of the Divine Feminine. Any existing, new, or aspiring dasa can follow this guide in order to have a complete grasp of his role.



It may also be used as a template and adapted to fit the worship of other Living Goddesses within our church. Any Living Goddess may copy the contents or modify them as Her vision dictates. It represents the fundamental practices, philosophy, and expectations of anyone who feels called to become a dasa within Sacred Gynarchy.