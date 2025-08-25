Book Nook INC

Offered by

Book Nook INC

About this shop

Book Nook Shop

Blind Date w/ a Thriller/ Mystery Book item
Blind Date w/ a Thriller/ Mystery Book
$10

All books included will be thriller/ mystery fiction books in soft and hard cover.
Save books from the landfill! Our books are used and may show some signs of light wear like small rips or markings that don't interfere with text pages.


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Blind Date w/ a Historical Fiction Book item
Blind Date w/ a Historical Fiction Book
$10

All books included will be historical fiction books in soft and hard cover.
Save books from the landfill! Our books are used and may show some signs of light wear like small rips or markings that don't interfere with text pages.


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Blind Date w/ a Romance Book item
Blind Date w/ a Romance Book
$10

All books included will be romance fiction books in soft and hard cover.
Save books from the landfill! Our books are used and may show some signs of light wear like small rips or markings that don't interfere with text pages.

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Blind Date w/ a Fantasy Book item
Blind Date w/ a Fantasy Book
$10

All books included will be fantasy books in soft and hard cover.
Save books from the landfill! Our books are used and may show some signs of light wear like small rips or markings that don't interfere with text pages.

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Romance Reader Bookmark item
Romance Reader Bookmark
$5
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Pink + White Plaid Bookmark item
Pink + White Plaid Bookmark
$5
0
Book Lover Q Bookmark item
Book Lover Q Bookmark
$5
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Red Heart Tropes item
Red Heart Tropes
$5
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Purple Flower Thumb Book Holder item
Purple Flower Thumb Book Holder item
Purple Flower Thumb Book Holder
$3

Book Page Holders for Reading, Acrylic Material. 1pc.

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Romantasy book tote item
Romantasy book tote
$10

1pc Romantasy Readers Society Canvas Tote Bag

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Book Cover item
Book Cover
$10

Pink Book-Themed Zippered Book Cover with Front Pocket

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TBR Sign for bookshelf (9in) item
TBR Sign for bookshelf (9in)
$10

3D Printed Bookshelf Bookmark - TO BE READ Sign Marker. 9 in.

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TBR Sign for bookshelf (5.9 in) item
TBR Sign for bookshelf (5.9 in)
$7

3D Printed Bookshelf Bookmark - TO BE READ Sign Marker. 5.9 in

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Dark Romance Shelf Decor item
Dark Romance Shelf Decor
$10

Dark Romance 3D Bookend Shelf Decor

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Romance Reader T Shirt item
Romance Reader T Shirt
$15

size L&XL available

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