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Book of Ali Wyne "America's Great-Power Opportunity"

America's Great-Power Opportunity: Revitalizing U.S. Foreign
$24.95

Ali Wyne is a senior analyst at Eurasia Group. He is a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a David Rockefeller fellow with the Trilateral Commission, and a security fellow with the Truman National Security Project. His writings have appeared in the New York TimesWashington PostWall Street JournalFinancial TimesWashington Quarterly, and National Interest, among other outlets.

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