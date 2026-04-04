Book Our Studio

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About this event
Washington, DC 20009
Minimum 3h booking
Lions for background decoration.
They will be on display during the duration of the booking. Great for enhanced visual and decorative effects !
Full luminous lion dance performance in studio.
One performance during the booking. Perfect for parties, video shoots, music rehearsals and more !
10 is the price for each.
15 African djembe drums available for workshops.
10$ for each drum. 15 available total.
Great for workshops and other events !
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