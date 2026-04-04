Hung Tao Choy Mei Leadership Institute

Hosted by

Hung Tao Choy Mei Leadership Institute

About this event

Book Our Studio

1351 U Street NW

Washington, DC 20009

Duration (hours)
$90

Minimum 3h booking

LED Light Lions item
LED Light Lions
$500

Lions for background decoration.


They will be on display during the duration of the booking. Great for enhanced visual and decorative effects !

Luminous Lion Dance item
Luminous Lion Dance
$500

Full luminous lion dance performance in studio.


One performance during the booking. Perfect for parties, video shoots, music rehearsals and more !

Djembe Drum
$10

10 is the price for each.


15 African djembe drums available for workshops.

Djembe Drums
$10

10$ for each drum. 15 available total.

Great for workshops and other events !


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