Book Store

About this shop
Please add the minimum shipping cost of $5. If you are ordering many books, kindly consider increasing the shipping cost. Thank you for supporting our non-profit!
The Bhagavad-gita (“Song of God”), which forms eighteen chapters in the epic Mahabharata, presents the core of the Vedic philosophy in a relatively brief seven hundred verses. Celebrated and revered for its profound message, it is the one book turned to by philosophers, yogis, and transcendentalists of nearly all paths of Vedic spirituality. In the West it early inspired, among others, the American Transcendentalists Emerson and Thoreau and has been looked to ever since for its perennial wisdom. It is the essential Vedic text for spiritual realization.
The Bhagavad-gita (“Song of God”), which forms eighteen chapters in the epic Mahabharata, presents the core of the Vedic philosophy in a relatively brief seven hundred verses. Celebrated and revered for its profound message, it is the one book turned to by philosophers, yogis, and transcendentalists of nearly all paths of Vedic spirituality. In the West it early inspired, among others, the American Transcendentalists Emerson and Thoreau and has been looked to ever since for its perennial wisdom. It is the essential Vedic text for spiritual realization.
The Science of Self Realization is a collection of interviews, lectures, and essays from the Back to Godhead magazine covering topics such as the goal of human life, seeking a true spiritual teacher, reincarnation, super-consciousness, Krishna and Christ, and spiritual solutions to today’s social and economic problems such as war, corruption, environmental destruction, and poverty.
Since time immemorial, yogis, sages, and mystics have forsaken the pleasures of the ordinary world and gone to secluded places to meditate, eager to attain even a momentary vision of Lord Sri Krsna. To help the realization and remembrance of those who wished to fully absorb their consciousness in Him, Sri Krsna descended to earth from His transcendental abode five thousand years ago and revealed His eternal spiritual pastimes.
The great sage Vyasadeva carefully recorded those pastimes in his Sanskrit writings, headed by Srimad-Bhagavatam, the crown jewel of all Vedic literature. “Krsna” is Srila Prabhupada’s summary study of the Bhagavatam’s essence — its Tenth Canto — and is thus the first comprehensive exposition in English of those extraordinary events. These stories transport the reader from the mundane and commonplace, beckoning him to participate in a miraculous journey to a transcendental realm beyond space and time, a realm where everything and everyone lives in the blissful light of the Supreme Absolute, an eternal transcendental youth — Lord Sri Krsna, the ultimate object of knowledge and the supreme goal of life. This one-volume edition of Krsna, The Supreme Personality of Godhead will inspire the sincere reader to ever-new levels of spiritual experience each time he or she opens its covers.
The Journey of Self-Discovery is a collection of transcribed conversations and lectures by Srila Prabhupada on a variety of subjects, including spiritual economics, superior evolutionary models, the means for achieving global unity, overcoming scarcity, and predictions of the future state of the world.
Teachings of Lord Chaitanya is an introduction to the most advanced and esoteric subjects contained within the Bhakti philosophy, as presented by Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. The text is a summary of the multi-volume biography Chaitanya Charitamrita, which contains some of the most elaborate, technical, esoteric, and ecstatic revelations of the science of God found in any scripture.
Srimad-Bhagavatam 1.1 presents the first part of the first Canto as a sampler for the whole 18-volume set.
The Nectar of Devotion is a summary study of the Bhakti-rasamrta-sindhu, Srila Rupa Gosvami’s literary masterpiece. This is a retelling of the essence of a devotional classic composed in Sanskrit that describes the complete science of bhakti-yoga, i.e., linking with the Supreme through transcendental loving devotion.
Saptarishi Set is a set of 7 ancient texts (Srimad Bhagavatam Canto 1, Bhagavad Gita, Krsna: The Supreme Personality of Godhead, Teachings of Lord Caitanya, Nectar of Devotion, The Journey of Self Discovery, The Science of Self-Realization) which expresses the timeless wisdom of India originally preserved through oral tradition.
Śrīmad-Bhāgavatam, also known as the Bhagavata Purāṇa, is the crown jewel of India’s Vedic scriptures. Presented in 12 Cantos across multiple volumes, this timeless classic reveals the eternal pastimes of Lord Krishna, the science of bhakti-yoga, and profound spiritual wisdom for every seeker.
Translated and commented by His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupāda, Founder-Acharya of ISKCON, this edition is the most authoritative and widely read version worldwide.
This beautifully printed set includes:
Perfect for daily reading, spiritual study, temple libraries, and gifting, Srimad Bhagavatam is considered the natural commentary on the Vedānta-sūtraand the most important text for understanding the Supreme Personality of Godhead.
Śrī Chaitanya-caritāmṛta is the definitive biography of Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the golden incarnation of Krishna who introduced the powerful practice of Harinama Sankirtana. Written by Krishnadasa Kaviraja Goswami and presented with translations and purports by A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupāda, this 9-volume set is one of the most important scriptures in Gaudiya Vaishnavism.
This beautifully printed set offers:
Whether you are a beginner exploring devotional literature or an advanced practitioner, Chaitanya Charitamrita provides a complete guide to understanding bhakti-yoga and the origins of the Hare Krishna movement.
This book is a detailed sketch of the activities of Srila Prabhupada, which reveals the genuine and universal compassion that he carried within his heart as a pure devotee of God. We follow him in his attempts to share the message of Gita, starting from New York’s East Village to San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury, leading him to send some of his disciples to London, his going with them to establish centers in India and eventually his traveling several times all over the world. This book is meant to inspire us by helping us to derive unlimited hope, faith, and determination and sharpen our divine intellect by reflecting on the life and teachings of Swami Prabhupada.
A Guide to Gourmet Vegetarian Cooking and a Karma-Free Diet with over 50 famous Hare Krishna Recipes.
Beyond Birth and Death was prepared from transcripts of lectures that Srila Prabhupada gave in 1966 on the second and eighth chapters of the Bhagavad-Gita, which begins with this cornerstone teaching: For the self there is neither birth nor death. We’re all eternal spiritual beings, meant to live eternally.
Easy Journey To Other Planets explains how, using subtle, spiritual energy, anyone can travel to other planets and see the wonders of material creation. Also, those who wish to may travel beyond the material creation to the spiritual world, the ultimate destination, from which one never has to return to the limited world of matter.
A self-realized yogi can control the mind. The successful yogi's mind does not control him. A true yogi experiences real happiness. In transcendental happiness, the senses are engaged in the service Krishna. That is the way to bringing the senses under full control. This is the highest perfection of yoga practice.
Sri Isopanisad is one of the principal Upanishads in Vedic literature that present the ultimate philosophical conclusions of these scriptures. This cornerstone scripture expounds on the relationship and responsibility of a living being with other living beings and the Supreme Being.
The Path of Perfection explains the practice of a science of self-realisation, known as 'bhakti-yoga'.
A chronicle of an historic series of talks by Srila Prabhupada, who has been acclaimed by scholars as the greatest exponent of Vedic spiritual tradition, this book probes deeply into the nature of consciousness, meditation, karma, death and reincarnation. He prescribes a simple process to purify the mind and elevate the consciousness, which not only assures readers inner peace, but the power to change the chaotic trend of modern society within their own daily lives.
Chant and Be Happy explains the power of mantra meditation and how it can bring you ultimate self-awareness and put you in touch with the supreme pleasure principle.
Featuring exclusive conversations with George Harrison and John Lennon.
This simple book explains “dharma” unambiguously and highlights the ultimate “dharma” according to the wisdom of east, by means of which all humanity can achieve all happiness and perfection.
Bhakti, the Art of Eternal Love was prepared from the introduction and first chapter of Śrīla Prabhupāda’s translation of the Bhakti-rasāmṛta-sindhu, called The Nectar of Devotion, along with transcripts of lectures he gave on that book in 1972 and 1973 in Vṛndāvana, Mumbai, and Kolkata.
Coming Back gives anecdotes and examples from the Vedic body of knowledge and modern science that point to the truth of reincarnation and illustrate how we can make progress toward releasing ourselves from the compulsive cycle of coming back into this temporary world.
Krishna Consciousness, the Matchless Gift is a collection of transcribed lectures by Srila Prabhupada on the philosophy and practice of bhakti-yoga—the process of reestablishing our connection with the Supreme Person.
While only 118 pages long, Matchless Gift contains an abundance of material on many facets of the science of Krishna consciousness, along with vivid examples, stories, and analogies not found elsewhere in Srila Prabhupada’s writings. Readers will quickly gain an appreciation for Srila Prabhupada’s agility of mind and ability to make the highest teachings of the Vedas understandable to a contemporary audience. It’s a light book, packed with heavy wisdom, and best appreciated in short installments.
The book’s title alludes to the “Matchless Gifts” sign above the entrance to the storefront at 26 2nd Avenue in New York City, which became the site of the first center for the International Society for Krishna Consciousness in the western world.
Life Comes From Life is a brilliant critique of some of the dominant policies, theories and presuppositions of modern science and scientists by one of the greatest philosophers and scholars of the century.
A Peace Corps worker, Bob Cohen, traveling in India meets a sadhu and asks many questions and for the first time in his life gets perfect answers for his questions.
On July 29, 1971, His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada delivered a lecture at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Speaking mostly to an audience of young college students.
On the Way to Krsna is based on lectures Srila Prabhupada gave, mostly on the 7th chapter of the Bhagavad-gita, in New York in the fall of 1966. These were still his early days in the United States, and he addresses a quintessential part of what we think of as the American dream: the right to pursue happiness. Of course, the desire for happiness is not an American phenomenon but intrinsic to the human condition.
Without knowing what real happiness is, Srila Prabhupada says, happiness is impossible to achieve. In this small book, Srila Prabhupada discusses how happiness is found beyond the temporary, and illumines Lord Krishna's definition of happiness as it is presented in the pages of the Bhagavad-gita.
There's material yoga, and there's spiritual yoga. The material kind will make us feel more peaceful, limber, and healthly. The spiritual kind will teach us how to attain a state of ever-increasing transcendental pleasure.
In this book Srila Prabhupada teaches the path of spiritual yoga, Krishna consciousness, elaborating on the instructions a divine king named Rsabhadeva imparted to His sons long, long ago in India.
Raja-Vidya: The King of Knowledge is a collection of transcribed lectures by Srila Prabhupada on the ninth chapter of the Bhagavad-gita, wherein, Krishna tells Arjuna why He’s revealing divine knowledge to him; because Arjuna is free of envy. This book suggests practical ways to enhance our self-knowledge and understanding of the Supreme Person. The result of such knowledge is freedom from the anxieties of this temporary, ever-changing world.
Here Srila Prabhupada discusses the step-by-step process of reviving our original peaceful and happy condition, Krsna consciousness. He writes, "If we want to participate in the unlimited happiness, knowledge and eternal life which constitute our actual heritage in the spiritual world, we should not waste this life by working hard for sense gratification. We should accept a life devoted to the cultivation of Krsna consciousness, and then we will get unlimited happiness and unlimited pleasure. This is the sum and substance of the Krsna consciousness movement."
Queen Kunti’s teachings are the simple and illuminating outpourings of the soul of a great and saintly woman, revealing the deepest philosophical and theological penetrations of the intellect.
Kapila Muni is one of the twelve leading authorities in the Vedic tradition. His system of metaphysics and spiritual knowledge—Sankhya—forms an important part of India’s philosophical heritage.
Teachings of Lord Kapila is based on a unique series of lectures presented in Mumbai, India, in the spring of 1974, by His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. At the time of the Kapila lectures, Srila Prabhupada had just completed writing the section of the Srimad-Bhagavatam containing Kapila’s teachings. The lectures explain the verses in even greater detail, and were later transcribed and edited to create this book.
Complete with original Sanskrit, translations, and purports, Teachings of Lord Kapila discusses the significance of the guru, the psychology of consciousness, the characteristics of a self-realized person, the science of meditation, the nature of transcendental knowledge, and the process of ultimate liberation from material existence.
A compact guidebook of essential spiritual teachings – “The Nectar of Instruction” is the key to understanding the process of Bhakti Yoga.
Discover a pathway to inner peace with>The Four Questions by Vaisesika Dasa-a transformative guide that empowers you to unlock your highest potential. In this enlightening and practical book, Vaisesika presents four simple yet profound questions that help you cultivate purpose, serve others, learn from life's challenges, and focus your attention on what truly matters. Drawing from ancient Vedic wisdom, The Four Questions offers a timeless approach to overcoming everyday struggles and finding fulfillment, regardless of background or beliefs.
Is the hunt for sustainable contentment just confusion – a kaleidoscope of diverse illusion? Drawing upon the ancient yoga science of the self, Hiding in Unnatural Happiness probes our contemporary approach to the fulfillment and progress, and recommends another road, less traveled but timeless.
Beyond Illusion And Doubt is a compilation of conversations between Srila Prabhupada and some of his disciples, comparing Vedic wisdom with Western philosophy.
Vanity Karma brings you on a journey through the full text of Ecclesiastes, a journey illuminated by traditional biblical scholarship, insights from the Bhagavad-Gita, a dash of autobiography, and a steady spiritual focus.
Sri Brahma Saṁhita is a Sanskrit poem, composed of verses of prayer spoken by Brahma glorifying the supreme Lord Kṛṣṇa or Govinda at the beginning of creation. It is revered within Gauḍiya Vaiṣṇavism, whose founder, Caitanya Mahāprabhu (1486–1534), re-discovered a part of the work, the 62 verses of Chapter 5, at the Adikeshav Temple in Thiruvattar, Tamil Nadu, South India in the 16th Century which had previously been lost for a few centuries.
In The Laws of Nature: An Infallible Justice, we learn who's pulling the string and why? Karma and the laws governing nature are a baffling and entangling force that shackles us to this world. Understand the workings of the laws and the Lawmaker, get free of the restraints and attain real freedom. This absorbing book explores the age-old mysteries of karma and reincarnation, free will and destiny, enlightenment and liberation.
“Light of The Bhagavata” provides a unique perspective in understanding nature through the lens of the Vedic philosophy and reveals many instructive lessons through a commentary on natural phenomena.
Near-death experiences (NDEs) are not new phenomena; the Srimad-Bhagavatam, written thousands of years ago recounts the NDE of Ajamila. This book includes the original Bhagavatam verses outlining Ajamila’s NDE, selections from Srila Prabhupada’s published commentary, and excerpts from transcriptions of his lectures during the ’70-71 India tour.
The Hidden Glory of India is the premier reference book on Eastern spirituality. Learn about: The ancient texts of India, The power of mantras, Ayurveda: Holistic healing, the mysteries of time and space, Karma and reincarnation, and much more.
The Stories of Krishna – 4 Volume Set is a beautifully curated collection of Krishna’s enchanting childhood and youthful pastimes, adapted from the Tenth Canto of Śrīmad-Bhāgavatam. Written in simple, engaging language and enriched with beautiful, full-color paintings, these volumes bring the divine adventures of Lord Krishna to life for readers of all ages.
Journey through:
The combination of captivating storytelling and exquisite paintings makes this set a delight for children, families, educators, and devotees.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!