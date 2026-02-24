Book Store

Since time immemorial, yogis, sages, and mystics have forsaken the pleasures of the ordinary world and gone to secluded places to meditate, eager to attain even a momentary vision of Lord Sri Krsna. To help the realization and remembrance of those who wished to fully absorb their consciousness in Him, Sri Krsna descended to earth from His transcendental abode five thousand years ago and revealed His eternal spiritual pastimes.

The great sage Vyasadeva carefully recorded those pastimes in his Sanskrit writings, headed by Srimad-Bhagavatam, the crown jewel of all Vedic literature. “Krsna” is Srila Prabhupada’s summary study of the Bhagavatam’s essence — its Tenth Canto — and is thus the first comprehensive exposition in English of those extraordinary events. These stories transport the reader from the mundane and commonplace, beckoning him to participate in a miraculous journey to a transcendental realm beyond space and time, a realm where everything and everyone lives in the blissful light of the Supreme Absolute, an eternal transcendental youth — Lord Sri Krsna, the ultimate object of knowledge and the supreme goal of life. This one-volume edition of Krsna, The Supreme Personality of Godhead will inspire the sincere reader to ever-new levels of spiritual experience each time he or she opens its covers.