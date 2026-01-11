PDA USA

Hosted by

PDA USA

About this event

Book Study: Declarative Language Handbook with author Linda Murphy (Book not included)

Mondays, 7pm ET
$20

Want your ticket for only $10? Become a PDA Partner at pda-usa.org to sign up and receive your discount code, plus other FREE ticketed events and training!


Meeting dates 02/09, 02/23, 03/09. Meetings are one hour long.

Final Zoom with Linda Murphy is 03/23, 4pm PT/7pm ET

PWYC Mondays, 7pm ET
Pay what you can

This is a Pay What You Can ticket, with suggested donation of $10


Meeting dates 02/09, 02/23, 03/09. Meetings are one hour long.

Final Zoom with Linda Murphy is 03/23, 4pm PT/7pm ET

Wednesdays, 7pm ET
$20

Want your ticket for only $10? Become a PDA Partner at pda-usa.org to sign up and receive your discount code, plus other FREE ticketed events and training!


Meeting dates 02/11, 02/25, 03/11. Meetings are one hour long.


Final Zoom with Linda Murphy is 03/23, 4pm PT/7pm ET

PWYC Wednesdays, 7pm ET
Pay what you can

This is a Pay What You Can ticket, with suggested donation of $10


Meeting dates 02/11, 02/25, 03/11. Meetings are one hour long.

Final Zoom with Linda Murphy is 03/23, 4pm PT/7pm ET

Thursdays, 6pm ET
$20

Want your ticket for only $10? Become a PDA Partner at pda-usa.org to sign up and receive your discount code, plus other FREE ticketed events and training!


Meeting dates 02/12, 02/26, 03/12. Meetings are one hour long.

Final Zoom with Linda Murphy is 03/23, 4pm PT/7pm ET

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