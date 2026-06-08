PDA USA

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PDA USA

About this event

Book Study: Navigating PDA in America with Diane Gould (Book not included)

Mondays, 7pm ET
$25

Meeting dates: 7/6, 7/13, 7/20, 7/27

Want all our book studies at half off? Become a PDA Partner at pda-usa.org to sign up and receive your discount code, plus other FREE ticketed events and training!

PWYC Mondays, 7pm ET
Pay what you can

Meeting dates: 7/6, 7/13, 7/20, 7/27


This is a Pay What You Can ticket, with suggested donation of $15


Thursdays, 6pm ET
$25

Meeting dates: 7/9, 7/16, 7/23

Final session with Diane is Monday, 7/27 at 6 pm ET

Want all our book studies at half off? Become a PDA Partner at pda-usa.org to sign up and receive your discount code, plus other FREE ticketed events and training!

PWYC Thursdays, 6pm ET
Pay what you can

Meeting dates: 7/9, 7/16, 7/23

Final session with Diane is Monday, 7/27 at 6 pm ET

This is a Pay What You Can ticket, with suggested donation of $15


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