Book Study: Navigating PDA in America with Diane Gould (Book not included)

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About this event
Meeting dates: 7/6, 7/13, 7/20, 7/27
Want all our book studies at half off? Become a PDA Partner at pda-usa.org to sign up and receive your discount code, plus other FREE ticketed events and training!
Meeting dates: 7/6, 7/13, 7/20, 7/27
This is a Pay What You Can ticket, with suggested donation of $15
Meeting dates: 7/9, 7/16, 7/23
Final session with Diane is Monday, 7/27 at 6 pm ET
Want all our book studies at half off? Become a PDA Partner at pda-usa.org to sign up and receive your discount code, plus other FREE ticketed events and training!
Meeting dates: 7/9, 7/16, 7/23
Final session with Diane is Monday, 7/27 at 6 pm ET
This is a Pay What You Can ticket, with suggested donation of $15
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