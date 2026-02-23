Books by Volcano Community Foundation

About this event
This book surveys all the village homes that were at least 50 years old in 1993. Learn all about the architectural details including photographs of nearly 100 homes in the area. The updated 2010 edition also includes a written history of the village's early days.
Japanese-born James Tsuchiya came to the village as a teenager in 1916 and worked as a bookkeeper and cashier at the Volcano House Hotel. Tsuchiya raised a family that still has ties to the area. This book includes more than 100 pictures taken by Tsuchiya, an avid photographer, that depict many aspects of life in the national park, the village, and surrounding areas.
Add for shipping within the State of Hawaii. (Shipping fee is charged per book). For PO Boxes, please select the "Enter address manually" option beneath the address form field.
Add for shipping within the continental U.S. and Alaska. (Shipping fee is charged per book). For PO Boxes, please select the "Enter address manually" option beneath the address form field.
Please email us at [email protected] before ordering if you would like to arrange pickup in the Volcano area, if you are ordering more than one book, or if you would like your order shipped to a destination outside of the U.S.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!