Booking for Pooja Service

** THIS IS FOR POOJAS BELOW THAT HAVE "REMAINING" AMOUNT** YOU DO NOT NEED TO PAY THIS FOR THE POOJAS THAT HAVE "FULL AMOUNT" LISTED IN THEIR DESCRIPTION** Please note: date of service will be booked once non-refundable deposit ($151) is paid, so we suggest deposit be paid as soon as possible for the date to be booked. Rest of the payment must be paid the day before date of service. This deposit is included in the service fee, it is NOT extra on top of the service fee-- it is deducted. For example: Service of Vivah at the Temple is $651. $151(deposit) + $500 (remaining) = $651. Please also keep in mind, the fee for the services is only for Sanatan Mandir, these rates DO NOT include the Dakshina to the Priest. Thank you for supporting Sanatan Mandir! God bless you always! ~Mrs. Renu Shrestha (719) 233-1466