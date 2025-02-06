Sanatan Mandir Community & Cultural Center

Booking for Pooja Service

218 N 6th Ave

Brighton, CO 80601, USA

DEPOSIT for Pooja
$151

** THIS IS FOR POOJAS BELOW THAT HAVE "REMAINING" AMOUNT** YOU DO NOT NEED TO PAY THIS FOR THE POOJAS THAT HAVE "FULL AMOUNT" LISTED IN THEIR DESCRIPTION** Please note: date of service will be booked once non-refundable deposit ($151) is paid, so we suggest deposit be paid as soon as possible for the date to be booked. Rest of the payment must be paid the day before date of service. This deposit is included in the service fee, it is NOT extra on top of the service fee-- it is deducted. For example: Service of Vivah at the Temple is $651. $151(deposit) + $500 (remaining) = $651. Please also keep in mind, the fee for the services is only for Sanatan Mandir, these rates DO NOT include the Dakshina to the Priest. Thank you for supporting Sanatan Mandir! God bless you always! ~Mrs. Renu Shrestha (719) 233-1466

Sidha Daan
$31

FULL AMOUNT. Does not include Dakshina to Priest.

Navagraha Pooja + Havan (Outside the Temple)
$251

FULL AMOUNT. Does not include Dakshina to Priest.

Namakaram/Nwaran (@ Temple)
$201

FULL AMOUNT. Does not include Dakshina to Priest.

Namakaram/Nwaran (Outside)
$251

FULL AMOUNT. Does not include Dakshina to Priest.

Bhaktajan will provide transportation for Priest to and from location for the day.

Satyanarayan Pooja (Outside)
$201

FULL AMOUNT. Does not include Dakshina to Priest.

Havan NOT included. Bhaktajan will provide transportation for Priest to and from location for the day.

Maha Mirtunjay Pooja + Havan
$351

FULL AMOUNT. Does not include Dakshina to priest.

Bhartaman (1 Person)
$501

FULL AMOUNT.

($551 -$51) = $501

$51

FULL AMOUNT.

$282

SAME PARENTS.

FULL AMOUNT. Does not include Dakshina to Priest.

Total: 1 person [full] ($251) + 1 person [Siddhadan] ($31) = $282

Bhartaman (2 people) (Remaining)
$675

SAME PARENTS.

Please pay remaining amount before date of service.

Total: 1 person [full] ($551) + 1 person [1/2 price] ($275) = $826

Tirtha Shraddha
$201

FULL AMOUNT. Does not include Dakshina to Priest.

Ekodristi Sratha AT MANDIR
$201

FULL AMOUNT. Does not include Dakshina to Priest.

Anna Prashanam (Pasni— 1st Rice Feeding)
$201

FULL AMOUNT. Does not include Dakshina to Priest.

