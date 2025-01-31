Books for the Majority World

Does God promise health, wealth, and happiness to all Christians now? What about Christians who are not healed or who live in poverty? Do they lack faith or has God rejected them? Is what prosperity preachers proclaim true Christianity? This book is written by the experienced African Christian leader Femi Adeleye to answer these questions. He takes us back to the Bible to look carefully at what God means by prosperity. What does the Bible mean by words like health, wealth, and happiness? The answers will be surprising to many, and give hope to all Christian believers.

