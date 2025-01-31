Books for the Majority World

OPAL’s introduction to the Christian faith has been translated into more than 50 languages, and over 750,000 copies have been printed. Written by John McQuoid, a former missionary in Ethiopia, it outlines the basics of Christian teaching and living in a simple and accessible style with study and discussion questions.
OPAL’s introduction to the Christian faith has been translated into more than 50 languages, and over 750,000 copies have been printed. Written by John McQuoid, a former missionary in Ethiopia, it outlines the basics of Christian teaching and living in a simple and accessible style with study and discussion questions.
Does God promise me Health, Wealth, and Happiness?
$3.50
Does God promise health, wealth, and happiness to all Christians now? What about Christians who are not healed or who live in poverty? Do they lack faith or has God rejected them? Is what prosperity preachers proclaim true Christianity?
This book is written by the experienced African Christian leader Femi Adeleye to answer these questions. He takes us back to the Bible to look carefully at what God means by prosperity. What does the Bible mean by words like health, wealth, and happiness? The answers will be surprising to many, and give hope to all Christian believers.
Does God promise health, wealth, and happiness to all Christians now? What about Christians who are not healed or who live in poverty? Do they lack faith or has God rejected them? Is what prosperity preachers proclaim true Christianity?
This book is written by the experienced African Christian leader Femi Adeleye to answer these questions. He takes us back to the Bible to look carefully at what God means by prosperity. What does the Bible mean by words like health, wealth, and happiness? The answers will be surprising to many, and give hope to all Christian believers.
Fear on Every Side
$6
Fear on Every Side and Hope on Every Side tell the story of a young African’s journey from boyhood to manhood, and from the fears and superstitions of his upbringing to his trust in Christ as Savior. The author uses the account to help readers understand social and cultural issues in African life, and how faith in Christ brings hope and security for the future.
Fear on Every Side and Hope on Every Side tell the story of a young African’s journey from boyhood to manhood, and from the fears and superstitions of his upbringing to his trust in Christ as Savior. The author uses the account to help readers understand social and cultural issues in African life, and how faith in Christ brings hope and security for the future.
Hope on Every Side
$6
Fear on Every Side and Hope on Every Side tell the story of a young African’s journey from boyhood to manhood, and from the fears and superstitions of his upbringing to his trust in Christ as Savior. The author uses the account to help readers understand social and cultural issues in African life, and how faith in Christ brings hope and security for the future.
Fear on Every Side and Hope on Every Side tell the story of a young African’s journey from boyhood to manhood, and from the fears and superstitions of his upbringing to his trust in Christ as Savior. The author uses the account to help readers understand social and cultural issues in African life, and how faith in Christ brings hope and security for the future.
Knowing the Good News
$3.50
Using the Apostle Paul’s Letter to the Romans as an outline, Knowing the Good News explains simply what the Gospel message is all about in an easy-to-read format. The book is suitable for those who have recently become Christians, for those who have never looked at the teachings of Christianity before, and is a valuable resource for those who want to explain the Gospel to others.
The author, Geoff McIlrath, serves as an elder of Castlereagh Fellowship, Belfast, UK.
Using the Apostle Paul’s Letter to the Romans as an outline, Knowing the Good News explains simply what the Gospel message is all about in an easy-to-read format. The book is suitable for those who have recently become Christians, for those who have never looked at the teachings of Christianity before, and is a valuable resource for those who want to explain the Gospel to others.
The author, Geoff McIlrath, serves as an elder of Castlereagh Fellowship, Belfast, UK.
Suffering for Christ
$3.50
Christians who suffer because of their faith wonder, why does God allow this? How to respond? This book lays out a concise and helpful theology of suffering. This book is "a must-read for the global church... the book is rich and accessible, concise and clear" - Sunday Bobai Agang, Provost of Jos Evangelical Theological Seminary, Nigeria.
The author, Shahbaz Masih Boota, is the Principal of Zarephath Bible Seminary in Pakistan.
Christians who suffer because of their faith wonder, why does God allow this? How to respond? This book lays out a concise and helpful theology of suffering. This book is "a must-read for the global church... the book is rich and accessible, concise and clear" - Sunday Bobai Agang, Provost of Jos Evangelical Theological Seminary, Nigeria.
The author, Shahbaz Masih Boota, is the Principal of Zarephath Bible Seminary in Pakistan.
The African Christian Family
$3.50
Twelve African leaders expound biblical teaching and wise pastoral advice to the everyday realities of Christian family life in Africa. They cover areas such as marriage, parenting, responsibilities to extended family, singleness, childlessness, and care for children with special needs. The authors uphold God-honoring and biblically faithful living for African believers who face the challenge posed by culture and tradition.
Twelve African leaders expound biblical teaching and wise pastoral advice to the everyday realities of Christian family life in Africa. They cover areas such as marriage, parenting, responsibilities to extended family, singleness, childlessness, and care for children with special needs. The authors uphold God-honoring and biblically faithful living for African believers who face the challenge posed by culture and tradition.