United Way of South Central Illinois

Hosted by

United Way of South Central Illinois

About this event

Books, Beats, Bingo

416 Main St

Mt Vernon, IL 62864, USA

10 bingo cards
$15
🎶 For just $15, you get 10 bingo cards AND the joy of knowing you’re giving the gift of reading to a child! That’s right—your support provides one full year of books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to a little one in our community. 📚✨
50/50 Ticket | 1 Ticket
$1
50/50 Ticket | 6 Tickets
$5
50/50 Tickets | Table Length
$15
Add a donation for United Way of South Central Illinois

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!