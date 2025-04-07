Books, Beats, Bingo

🎶 For just $15, you get 10 bingo cards AND the joy of knowing you’re giving the gift of reading to a child! That’s right—your support provides one full year of books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to a little one in our community. 📚✨
🎶 For just $15, you get 10 bingo cards AND the joy of knowing you’re giving the gift of reading to a child! That’s right—your support provides one full year of books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to a little one in our community. 📚✨
50/50 Ticket | 1 Ticket
$1
50/50 Ticket | 6 Tickets
$5
50/50 Tickets | Table Length
$15
Add a donation for United Way of South Central Illinois
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