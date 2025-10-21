Books, Beef and Bucks 2025 self pay

Offered by
About this shop
Fill to the top.
Enter total number of dollars for all items purchased, not in a bag.
Synagogues must be vigilant about safety and security, especially when hosting public events. We expect to spend an extra $490 on security for Books, Beef and Bucks. If you would like to donate to defray this cost, use the "add" button to specify how many dollars for your donation. Thank you so much.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!