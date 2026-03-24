Books by Dr. MaryKate Morse

Offered by
About this shop
$
This guidebook is designed to move you from lamenting over prayerlessness to the joy of praying. Whether you are a beginner or a lifetime person of faith, you will find a treasure trove of riches here to guide you into a deeper experience of prayer
You don't just lead with your voice and your decisions. You lead with your body. In Making Room for Leadership Morse explores different types of power in the body, delineating how each type can be used for good or for harm.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!