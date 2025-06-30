Books by Melanie Aguirre

Offered by
“Remember who you are as we dive into dimensions of Ancient Hidden Knowledge, Sacred Wisdom and Lost Education. Discover a spectrum of beginnings from how the Universe was created to the current challenges we face. As souls continue to awaken the time for disclosure has arrived. Regress. Research. Reveal. We are a Tribe of Voyagers. We are Quantum Disclosure. Melanie Aguirre, Quantum Disclosure Project, Revelations One, The Beginning “Through a series of hypnotic regressions Melanie Aguirre comes as close as any one I know in capturing the diverse grandeur of the Star Seed mission to Earth. One of my favorite parts is chapter 3, where in one of her clients recalls Isis and Osiris and Their Egyptian Role. This dialogue captures the living essence of the twin flame/ soul mate experience. Overall, there is so much wisdom in this small, unassuming book, that if everyone read it – it would transform the human race to becomes what we have always been - the Living Gods of Light.” – Alan Steinfeld, author of Making Contact: Preparing for the New Realities of Extraterrestrial Existence
Embark on an odyssey beyond the confines of conventional reality as Melanie Aguirre and Quantum Disclosure present "Revelations Two: Evolutions." Delve into the depths of ancient history intertwined with the evolution of humanity, where each revelation unveils a new layer of understanding. From the enigmatic origins of the human soul to the intricate patterns encoded in Earth's DNA, from the enigmatic monoliths of Stonehenge to the enigmatic mysteries of Göbekli Tepe, traverse the corridors of time to unravel the threads connecting us to our extraterrestrial ancestors. Journey through the annals of religion, unearth the secrets of the Hidden Sphinx, explore the wisdom of Native American civilizations, and delve into the vast repository of knowledge housed within the Alexandrian Library and the Akashic Records. Within the pages of "Revelations Two," long-forgotten timelines are resurrected, serving as a blueprint for humanity to navigate the cosmos and rediscover their true essence. Sacred knowledge and lost education converge, offering profound insights into our collective journey. Through the transformative lens of the Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique (QHHT) pioneered by Dolores Cannon, Melanie Aguirre guides her multidimensional divers to unearth truths that have remained obscured by the sands of time. With each revelation, the path to disclosure becomes clearer, beckoning us to remember who we truly are. Join the quest for truth as "Revelations Two: Evolutions" beckons you to research, regress, and reveal the mysteries that lie at the heart of our existence. For in this age of awakening, disclosure is not merely a distant prospect—it is the imperative of our time.
Melanie Aguirre shares information, education and insights to reveal the malicious trade of Human Trafficking. With many routes to traffic a human, dive deeper into a tough topic that beings light to the darkest parts of the reality of Human Trafficking. From personal experience, survival to healing, Melanie Aguirre presents this piece and its platform for the ones who have lost their voice. Freeing ourselves can assist in freeing others. Educate yourself on basic facts that illuminate this international issue. Bring healing to the surface and the light will prevail. You will learn to identify, define, resources, and prevention from Human Trafficking for anyone.
Blood of the Covenant: Shadows of Religious Abuse and Catholic Rituals In "Blood of the Covenant" author Melanie Aguirre provides a comprehensive and insightful guide to recognizing the often-hidden signs and signals of religious abuse within the Catholic Church. This book delves into the complexities of Catholic rituals, shedding light on their origins, meanings, and how they can sometimes be manipulated to serve abusive purposes. Drawing from extensive research and personal testimonies, "Blood of the Covenant" offers readers the tools to discern genuine spiritual practices from those that exploit and harm. With compassion and clarity, Melanie Aguirre navigates the delicate terrain of faith and abuse, empowering readers to uncover the truth and seek healing. Whether you are a survivor, a concerned loved one, or someone seeking to understand the intricacies of religious dynamics, this book serves as an essential resource for uncovering the truth and reclaiming your spiritual journey.
