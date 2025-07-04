Books for Your Highest Self

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In a world filled with challenges and uncertainty, the pursuit of a blissful life is a universal aspiration. But true bliss begins with harmony—starting from within. In this book, Teacher Lu Xia shares profound wisdom and practical guidance on how to achieve harmony at every level: within yourself, in your family, in society, and ultimately, in the world.
At the heart of this book is the concept of Life Potential Energy. Just as potential energy in physics refers to energy stored within a system that can be released or transformed, Life Potential Energy is the inherent energy within each person that, when developed and activated, can reshape one’s destiny and transform one’s life.
The higher your Life Potential Energy, the more harmony you’ll experience across all aspects of your life. This book outlines clear, practical methods to elevate your Life Potential Energy—such as unlocking the subconscious mind, removing negative energy, fulfilling the Way of Humanity, and strengthening intuition.
Grounded in real-life application and written with today’s challenges in mind, this book is not about abstract ideals. It offers actionable steps to help you transform your current reality and fulfil your deepest aspirations.
Pick up this book and begin your journey toward a life of harmony and bliss—starting today.
(Hard Cover)
In your subconscious meet yourself, seize the subconscious energy ignition point and achieve your true self !
the true master of human consciousness and spirit is the subconscious; It is the key to resolving mental crisis!
Your subconscious mind is your true master !
The extent to which subconscious energy is released to determine the height you can reach in life!
Opening the subconscious paves away for humanities great future
(Paper Back)
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