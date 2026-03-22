Bookstock Festival 2026

Poetry Readings – Three noted poets will read their works.

Produced in Collaboration with Sundog Poetry. Meg Reynolds is a poet, artist, and teacher from New England whose work has been published in numerous literary journals and in three collections. Wyn Cooper has published five books of poetry; his sixth book, The Unraveling, will appear in May 2026. A poem from his first book was turned into Sheryl Crow’s Grammy-winning “All I Wanna Do.” Sydney Lea is a Pulitzer finalist in poetry, founder of New England Review, Vermont Poet Laureate (2011-15), and recipient of Vermont’s highest artistic distinction, the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts.