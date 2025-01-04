Bookstock Festival 2025x

Learn to Make Folding Books. Leader/artist Carolyn Shattuck will offer instructions and guidance necessary to learn several folding structures to make your own Flutter book and the Turkish pop-up.
Learn to Make Folding Books. Leader/artist Carolyn Shattuck will offer instructions and guidance necessary to learn several folding structures to make your own Flutter book and the Turkish pop-up.
2) Learn to Make Dragon Books Workshop
Free
Friday, 2:00 – 3:30 | Artistree | Workshop Leader/artist Carolyn Shattuck will guide the class in the use of bookbinding skills to learn the folding structure and make your own Dragon book.
Friday, 2:00 – 3:30 | Artistree | Workshop Leader/artist Carolyn Shattuck will guide the class in the use of bookbinding skills to learn the folding structure and make your own Dragon book.
3) Friday, 4:00 | North Chapel Parlor - Joni B Cole Workshop
Free
Workshop – Author/Instructor Joni B. Cole will lead an interactive workshop titled "This is the Time When . . . A Workshop for Everyone with a Story to Tell".
Workshop – Author/Instructor Joni B. Cole will lead an interactive workshop titled "This is the Time When . . . A Workshop for Everyone with a Story to Tell".
4) Friday, 4:30 | Artistree - UNBOUND Book Art Exhibit
Free
Friday, 4:30 – 6:30 | Artistree | Exhibit This unique exhibition showcases artworks inspired by, made from, or exploring the concept of books. The Gallery curators will be on hand to to answer questions.
Friday, 4:30 – 6:30 | Artistree | Exhibit This unique exhibition showcases artworks inspired by, made from, or exploring the concept of books. The Gallery curators will be on hand to to answer questions.
Friday, 6:30 – 8:30 | Artistree | Opening Night
Free
Opening Night – Bookstock 2025 opens with a special celebration at Artistree in Pomfret, VT. Visitors can view the 13th Annual UNBOUND Book Art Exhibit, experience a powerful poetry performance. and participate in a panel with three Upper Valley authors.
Opening Night – Bookstock 2025 opens with a special celebration at Artistree in Pomfret, VT. Visitors can view the 13th Annual UNBOUND Book Art Exhibit, experience a powerful poetry performance. and participate in a panel with three Upper Valley authors.
6) Author – Marjan Kamali
Free
Saturday, 10:00 – 11:30 | The Little Theater Author – Marjan Kamali, the 2022 recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Creative Writing Award, will Discuss her best-selling book The Lion Women of Tehran.
Saturday, 10:00 – 11:30 | The Little Theater Author – Marjan Kamali, the 2022 recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Creative Writing Award, will Discuss her best-selling book The Lion Women of Tehran.
7) Saturday, 11:00 | St. James Church - Poetry Reading
Free
Poetry Reading – Robert Pinsky, the author of several books of poetry and the Poet Laureate of the United States from 1997 to 2000, will hold a poetry reading.
Poetry Reading – Robert Pinsky, the author of several books of poetry and the Poet Laureate of the United States from 1997 to 2000, will hold a poetry reading.
Saturday, 12:00 – 1:30 | NWPL
Free
Author – Peter Canellos, the author of The Great Dissenter, will discuss his upcoming biography on Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito.
Author – Peter Canellos, the author of The Great Dissenter, will discuss his upcoming biography on Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito.
9) Saturday, 12:00 | Little Theater | Rocket's Workshop
Free
Workshop – Senator Rocket, the creative force behind Eat Vermont, will lead a workshop on Effective Storytelling on Social Media and explore the power of storytelling to build empathy.
Workshop – Senator Rocket, the creative force behind Eat Vermont, will lead a workshop on Effective Storytelling on Social Media and explore the power of storytelling to build empathy.
10) Saturday, 2:00 | Little Theater - Author Alison Espach
Free
Author – Alison Espach, the New York Times best-selling author of The Wedding People will be in conversation with Chard DeNiord.
Author – Alison Espach, the New York Times best-selling author of The Wedding People will be in conversation with Chard DeNiord.
11) Saturday, 4:00 | Little Theater - Author Kevin Fedarko
Free
Author – Kevin Fedarko, the author of the bestseller A Walk in the Park, which won the 2025 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction, will discuss his book and show slides of his adventure.
Author – Kevin Fedarko, the author of the bestseller A Walk in the Park, which won the 2025 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction, will discuss his book and show slides of his adventure.
Sunday, 9:00 – 10:30 | Ottauquechee Health Foundation
Free
Workshop – Susan S Reynolds, writing teacher at Dartmouth College, will lead a workshop on The Art of Memoir that will help you find your own unique voice.
Workshop – Susan S Reynolds, writing teacher at Dartmouth College, will lead a workshop on The Art of Memoir that will help you find your own unique voice.
Sunday, 10:30 – 12:00 | The Little Theater
Free
Poetry Readings – Three prize winning poets, Didi Jackson, the recipient of the Poetry Society of America’s Robert H. Winner Memorial Award, Major Jackson, a recipient of a Pushcart Prize, and Alison Prine, winner of the Sappho’s Prize in Poetry, will share the stage during this year’s Bookstock Poetry Festival.
Poetry Readings – Three prize winning poets, Didi Jackson, the recipient of the Poetry Society of America’s Robert H. Winner Memorial Award, Major Jackson, a recipient of a Pushcart Prize, and Alison Prine, winner of the Sappho’s Prize in Poetry, will share the stage during this year’s Bookstock Poetry Festival.
14) Sunday, 11:00 | OHF - Raw Ingredients Workshop
Free
Workshop – Susan S Reynolds will share some of her good recipes in a workshop titled Raw Ingredients, that uses words and meals as the main ingredients.
Workshop – Susan S Reynolds will share some of her good recipes in a workshop titled Raw Ingredients, that uses words and meals as the main ingredients.
Sunday, 10:30 – 12:00 | Billings Park
Free
Author – Steve Kemp has spent a career working in national parks. He will discuss his upcoming book An Exaltation of Parks: John D Rockefeller Jr.’s Crusade to Save America’s Wonderlands
Author – Steve Kemp has spent a career working in national parks. He will discuss his upcoming book An Exaltation of Parks: John D Rockefeller Jr.’s Crusade to Save America’s Wonderlands
Sunday, 12:15 – 1:30 | Billings Park
Free
Author – Carriage Road Walk and Talk. Author Steve Kemp a former National Park Ranger, will lead a walk along a carriage trail in Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park. Learn about the history of the carriage trails and enjoy one of the most beautiful walks in Woodstock.
Author – Carriage Road Walk and Talk. Author Steve Kemp a former National Park Ranger, will lead a walk along a carriage trail in Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park. Learn about the history of the carriage trails and enjoy one of the most beautiful walks in Woodstock.
17) Sunday 1:00 | Little Theater - Poetic Conversation W/S
Free
Workshop – Poet, artist and filmmaker Bimpé Fageyinbo will hold a workshop titled The Art of Poetic Conversation and explore the importance of conversation and the internal monologue in crafting poetics.
Workshop – Poet, artist and filmmaker Bimpé Fageyinbo will hold a workshop titled The Art of Poetic Conversation and explore the importance of conversation and the internal monologue in crafting poetics.
18) Sunday 1:00 | Town Hall Theatre | Movie & Panel
Free
Who Gets to Decide Your Story? – In our closing event for the weekend, we’ll show the film American Fiction and follow it with a panel of publishing pros, who’ll share their insider views on this and other major themes that the film raises.
Who Gets to Decide Your Story? – In our closing event for the weekend, we’ll show the film American Fiction and follow it with a panel of publishing pros, who’ll share their insider views on this and other major themes that the film raises.
Add a donation for Bookstock Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!