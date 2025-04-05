Bookstock Zapier Test

Who Gets to Decide Your Story? – In our closing event for the weekend, we’ll show the film American Fiction and follow it with a panel of publishing pros, who’ll share their insider views on this and other major themes that the film raises.

Who Gets to Decide Your Story? – In our closing event for the weekend, we’ll show the film American Fiction and follow it with a panel of publishing pros, who’ll share their insider views on this and other major themes that the film raises.

seeMoreDetailsMobile