Bookstore at Saint Gregory's

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Bookstore at Saint Gregory's

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St. Gregory's Bookstore

Komboskini (Orthodox Prayer Rope Bracelet) item
Komboskini (Orthodox Prayer Rope Bracelet)
$10

An Orthodox prayer rope bracelet (komboskini) is a spiritual tool, not jewelry, made of knotted wool or cord, with a cross and sometimes beads, used to count repetitions of the Jesus Prayer ("Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner") to foster continuous prayer, symbolizing spiritual discipline against temptation, and is worn on the wrist as a reminder to pray. Various colors available.

Pocket-Sized Book of Psalms item
Pocket-Sized Book of Psalms
$5

Pocket-Sized Book of Psalms

Pocket-Sized Prayer Book for Orthodox Christians item
Pocket-Sized Prayer Book for Orthodox Christians
$10

The classic Pocket Prayer Book for Orthodox Christians. Available in black or red.

Holy Bible (Blue Cover) item
Holy Bible (Blue Cover)
$5

Holy Bible (English Standard Version).

Small Wooden Orthodox Cross Necklace item
Small Wooden Orthodox Cross Necklace
$5

Small Orthodox wooden cross necklace, made from Holy Land olive wood. Cord is adjustable nylon.

Large Wooden Orthodox Cross Necklace item
Large Wooden Orthodox Cross Necklace
$20

Large, detailed wooden cross necklace, with the traditional Orthodox three-bar cross. Made from Holy Land olive wood. Cord is adjustable nylon.

18k Gold-Plated Orthodox Cross Necklace item
18k Gold-Plated Orthodox Cross Necklace
$15

Stainless steel Orthodox cross and chain, with 18k gold plating. Available in white and yellow gold color.

Saint Gregory of Nyssa GOC Sticker item
Saint Gregory of Nyssa GOC Sticker
$2

Classic sticker from Saint Gregory of Nyssa Greek Orthodox Church.

5x7" Wooden Orthodox Icon item
5x7" Wooden Orthodox Icon
$12

Handmade 5x7" Orthodox icon print mounted to painted wood and sealed with high-gloss, clear acrylic glaze. Please do not touch front surface of icon.

6x12" Long Wooden Orthodox Icon item
6x12" Long Wooden Orthodox Icon
$16

Handmade 6x12" long Orthodox icon print mounted to painted wood and sealed with high-gloss, clear acrylic glaze. Please do not touch front surface of icon.

8x8" Square Wooden Orthodox Icon item
8x8" Square Wooden Orthodox Icon
$16

Handmade 8x8" square Orthodox icon print mounted to painted wood and sealed with high-gloss, clear acrylic glaze. Please do not touch front surface of icon.

8x10" Wooden Orthodox Icon item
8x10" Wooden Orthodox Icon
$18

Handmade 8x10" Orthodox icon print mounted to painted wood and sealed with high-gloss, clear acrylic glaze. Please do not touch front surface of icon.

Small Orthodox Icon Ornament item
Small Orthodox Icon Ornament
$10

Handmade 2x4" ornament of Orthodox icon print mounted to painted wood and sealed with high-gloss, clear acrylic glaze. Please do not touch front surface of icon.

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