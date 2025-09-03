Boos & Brews 2025

This ticket is for one (1) 19th Street signature pilsner glass, your key to enjoying free beer samples from Houston’s best craft breweries during Boos & Brews on Thursday, October 23, from 5–9 PM.





Glass Pick-Up Details:

Glasses can be picked up starting at 5 PM during the event.

Pick-up location - AG Antiques and Emerson Home & Gift

👉 Important: No purchase is required to attend the event, but signature glasses are limited and sell out every year—so be sure to pre-order now to secure yours. Glass sales will end promptly at 8:45 PM on event night.

Rain or shine, Boos & Brews is happening—don’t miss this spooky, spirited night on 19th Street!