Boos & Brews 2025

This ticket is for one (1) 19th Street signature pilsner glass, your key to enjoying free beer samples from Houston’s best craft breweries during Boos & Brews on Thursday, October 23, from 5–9 PM.
Glass Pick-Up Details:
- Glasses can be picked up starting at 5 PM during the event.
- Pick-up location - AG Antiques and Emerson Home & Gift
👉 Important: No purchase is required to attend the event, but signature glasses are limited and sell out every year—so be sure to pre-order now to secure yours. Glass sales will end promptly at 8:45 PM on event night.
Rain or shine, Boos & Brews is happening—don’t miss this spooky, spirited night on 19th Street!
