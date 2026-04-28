The Abigail Shae Jezierski Memorial Foundation

Hosted by

The Abigail Shae Jezierski Memorial Foundation

About this event

Boo's Be Kind 2nd Annual 5k Walk & Bags Tournament

25 Williams Rd

Eureka, MO 63025, USA

Purchase T-shirt(s) item
Purchase T-shirt(s)
$25

Adult: XS - 5XL

Youth: XS - XL

Purchase Lightweight Hoodie(s) item
Purchase Lightweight Hoodie(s)
$40

Adult: XS - 4X

Bags Tournament Registration
$100

Team of two

Business Sponsorship
$100

Includes one yard sign with company logo posted at the event, company shoutout on our Foundation Facebook page and company announced throughout the day by the MC.

Title Business Sponsorship
$500

Includes company banner, bags tournament entry for a team of two, one yard sign with company logo posted at the event, company shoutout on our Foundation Facebook page and company announced throughout the day by the MC.

Make a Donation
Pay what you can

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