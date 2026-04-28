Boo's Be Kind 2nd Annual 5k Walk & Bags Tournament

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About this event
Adult: XS - 5XL
Youth: XS - XL
Adult: XS - 4X
Team of two
Includes one yard sign with company logo posted at the event, company shoutout on our Foundation Facebook page and company announced throughout the day by the MC.
Includes company banner, bags tournament entry for a team of two, one yard sign with company logo posted at the event, company shoutout on our Foundation Facebook page and company announced throughout the day by the MC.
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