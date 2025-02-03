BOO's Monthly 50/50 Raffle February 2025

TICKETS ARE JUST $1.00 EACH!
NO LIMIT TO THE NUMBER OF TICKETS YOU CAN PURCHASE!
DRAWINGS ARE MONTHLY!
(Disclaimer: this platform will only allow purchases of up to 100 tickets at a time. If you would like to order more than 100 tickets, please complete this as a separate transaction. Thank you!)
TICKETS ARE JUST $1.00 EACH!
NO LIMIT TO THE NUMBER OF TICKETS YOU CAN PURCHASE!
DRAWINGS ARE MONTHLY!
(Disclaimer: this platform will only allow purchases of up to 100 tickets at a time. If you would like to order more than 100 tickets, please complete this as a separate transaction. Thank you!)
Add a donation for Building Outreach Opportunities
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!