Boost Athletics Foundation

Offered by

Boost Athletics Foundation

About the memberships

Boost Athletics Foundation Memberships 2026

BASE FACILITY MEMBERSHIP
$25

Renews monthly

BATTING CAGES CAN BY PAID FOR AT TIME OF USE FOR SMALL SINGLE USE FEE.

BATTING CAGE MEMBERSHIP
$35

Renews monthly

UNLIMITED CAGE USE MUST BE BROKENT INTO SEPARATE 30 MINUTE SESSIONS.

ALL INCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP
$49

Renews monthly

UNLIMITED CAGE USE MUST BE BROKENT INTO SEPARATE 30 MINUTE SESSIONS.

BASE FAMILY MEMBERSHIP
$64

Renews monthly

UP TO 5 CHILDREN, BATTING CAGES CAN BE USED FOR SMALL SINGLE USE FEE. ATHLETES MUST RESIDE IN HOME.

ALL INCLUSIVE FAMILY MEMBERSHIP
$99

Renews monthly

UP TO 5 ATHLETES, INCLUDES UNLIMITED BATTING CAGE USE. ATHLETES MUST RESIDE IN HOME.

Baseball season team membership
$199

Renews monthly

Coaches this one is for you. The team discount includes one 90min team batting practice per week along with each team member can get up to 10 credits per day.

Individual in season membership.
$20

Renews monthly

If you are currently part of a little league team you qualify for this discount rate during the youth baseball season. You can get up to 10 credits per day(150-180 pitches).

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