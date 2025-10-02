Boost Athletics Foundation Memberships 2026

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
BATTING CAGES CAN BY PAID FOR AT TIME OF USE FOR SMALL SINGLE USE FEE.
Renews monthly
UNLIMITED CAGE USE MUST BE BROKENT INTO SEPARATE 30 MINUTE SESSIONS.
Renews monthly
UNLIMITED CAGE USE MUST BE BROKENT INTO SEPARATE 30 MINUTE SESSIONS.
Renews monthly
UP TO 5 CHILDREN, BATTING CAGES CAN BE USED FOR SMALL SINGLE USE FEE. ATHLETES MUST RESIDE IN HOME.
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UP TO 5 ATHLETES, INCLUDES UNLIMITED BATTING CAGE USE. ATHLETES MUST RESIDE IN HOME.
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Coaches this one is for you. The team discount includes one 90min team batting practice per week along with each team member can get up to 10 credits per day.
Renews monthly
If you are currently part of a little league team you qualify for this discount rate during the youth baseball season. You can get up to 10 credits per day(150-180 pitches).
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