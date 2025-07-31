Booster Bash

Hosted by
About this event
Dickinson, ND 58601, USA
Choose your reserved table for 6 with optimal views of the Dueling Pianos. Includes Cocktail Waitress Service and six meals of fried turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, and dessert.
Choose your reserved table for 8 with optimal views of the Dueling Pianos. Includes Cocktail Waitress Service and eight meals of fried turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, and dessert.
Choose your reserved table for 10 with optimal views of the Dueling Pianos. Includes Cocktail Waitress Service and ten meals of fried turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, and dessert.
Grants entry to the event. Includes one meal of fried turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, and dessert.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!