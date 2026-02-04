Booster Bingo Bonanza

About this event
*1 Dinner ticket
*3 Games of Bingo
*2 Dinner Tickets
*6 Games of Bingo *3 each *
*Full Table of 8 Seats
*8 Dinner and Drink Tickets
*$100 Raffle Package
*8 Dinner and Drink Tickets
*8 Sponsor Cups
*$300 Raffle Package
*Table Gun
*Company Sign Provided by Ag Mech
*Company-Provided Banner Displayed
*Company announce throughout the night as a major sponsor
*Take home table floral arrangement
*8 Dinner and Drink Tickets
*8 Sponsor Cups
*$300 Raffle Package
*Company-Provided Banner Displayed
*Company announce throughout the night as a major sponsor
*Take home table floral arrangement
*4 Dinner and Drink Tickets
*$150 Raffle Package
*Verbal Recognition at the Event
*Name on Banner
*Take home table floral arrangement
Display Company-Provided Banner
*Name posted at sponsored game
*Verbal recognition at the Event
*$300 Raffle Package
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