Marysville FFA Alumni and Ag Boosters

Hosted by

Marysville FFA Alumni and Ag Boosters

About this event

Booster Bingo Bonanza

1104 J St

Marysville, CA 95901, USA

Single Seat
$60

*1 Dinner ticket

*3 Games of Bingo

Couples Ticket
$100

*2 Dinner Tickets

*6 Games of Bingo *3 each *

RSVP Table of 8
$700

*Full Table of 8 Seats

*8 Dinner and Drink Tickets

*$100 Raffle Package

Blazing Trails Sponsor Table
$2,000

*8 Dinner and Drink Tickets

*8 Sponsor Cups

*$300 Raffle Package

*Table Gun

*Company Sign Provided by Ag Mech

*Company-Provided Banner Displayed

*Company announce throughout the night as a major sponsor

*Take home table floral arrangement

True Grit Sponsor Table
$1,000

*8 Dinner and Drink Tickets

*8 Sponsor Cups

*$300 Raffle Package

*Company-Provided Banner Displayed

*Company announce throughout the night as a major sponsor

*Take home table floral arrangement

Happy Trails Sponsor Table
$500

*4 Dinner and Drink Tickets

*$150 Raffle Package

*Verbal Recognition at the Event

*Name on Banner

*Take home table floral arrangement

Home on The Range Sponsor
$250

Display Company-Provided Banner

Game Sponsor
$500

*Name posted at sponsored game

*Verbal recognition at the Event

*$300 Raffle Package

Bingo 3 on 10
$20
Bingo 6 on 10
$40
Bingo 9 on 10
$60
Bingo 9 on 10 w/BONUS GAME
$100
Bingo Bonus game 4 on 1
$50
25 Raffle Tickets
$25
125 Raffle Tickets
$100
350 Raffle Tickets
$300
600 Raffle Tickets
$500
Add a donation for Marysville FFA Alumni and Ag Boosters

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