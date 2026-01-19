Booster Club Memberships

• Booster club voting privileges

• Student is eligible for GHS Choir scholarships

• Thank you mention on GHS Choir website

• Thank you in slideshow or sign before each GHS Choir concert

• ½-page tribute ad in Spring Show program

• Name in choir programs

• Social media thank you

• 6 reserved seats at all free GHS Choir concerts

• 2 GHS Choir decals

• 1 GHS Choir yard sign