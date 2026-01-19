Booster Club Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until June 4, 2027
• Booster club voting privileges
• Student is eligible for GHS Choir scholarships
• Thank you mention on GHS Choir website
• Thank you in slideshow or sign before each GHS Choir concert
• ½-page tribute ad in Spring Show program
• Name in choir programs
• Social media thank you
• 6 reserved seats at all free GHS Choir concerts
• 2 GHS Choir decals
• 1 GHS Choir yard sign
Valid until June 4, 2027
• Booster club voting privileges
• Student is eligible for GHS Choir scholarships
• Thank you mention on GHS Choir website
• Thank you in slideshow or sign before each GHS Choir concert
• ¼-page tribute ad in Spring Show program
• Name in choir programs
• Social media thank you
• 4 reserved seats at all free GHS Choir concerts
• 2 GHS Choir decals
• 1 GHS Choir yard sign
Valid until June 4, 2027
• Booster club voting privileges
• Student is eligible for GHS Choir scholarships
• Thank you mention on GHS Choir website
• Thank you in slideshow or sign before each GHS Choir concert
• Name in choir programs
• Social media thank you
• 2 Reserved Seats at all free GHS Choir concerts
• 2 GHS Choir decals
• 1 GHS Choir yard sign
Valid until June 4, 2027
• Booster club voting privileges
• Student is eligible for GHS Choir scholarships
• Thank you mention on GHS Choir website
• Thank you in slideshow or sign before each GHS Choir concert
• 1 GHS Choir decal
• 1 GHS Choir yard sign
Valid until June 4, 2027
• Booster club voting privileges
• Student is eligible for GHS Choir scholarships
• Thank you mention on GHS Choir website
• 1 GHS Choir decal
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