GHS Choir Booster Club, Inc.

Offered by

GHS Choir Booster Club, Inc.

About the memberships

Booster Club Memberships

Maestro Membership
$400

Valid until June 4, 2027

• Booster club voting privileges
• Student is eligible for GHS Choir scholarships
• Thank you mention on GHS Choir website
• Thank you in slideshow or sign before each GHS Choir concert
• ½-page tribute ad in Spring Show program
• Name in choir programs
• Social media thank you
• 6 reserved seats at all free GHS Choir concerts
• 2 GHS Choir decals
• 1 GHS Choir yard sign

Conductor Membership
$200

Valid until June 4, 2027

• Booster club voting privileges
• Student is eligible for GHS Choir scholarships
• Thank you mention on GHS Choir website
• Thank you in slideshow or sign before each GHS Choir concert
• ¼-page tribute ad in Spring Show program
• Name in choir programs
• Social media thank you
• 4 reserved seats at all free GHS Choir concerts
• 2 GHS Choir decals
• 1 GHS Choir yard sign

Composer Membership
$100

Valid until June 4, 2027

• Booster club voting privileges
• Student is eligible for GHS Choir scholarships
• Thank you mention on GHS Choir website
• Thank you in slideshow or sign before each GHS Choir concert
• Name in choir programs
• Social media thank you
• 2 Reserved Seats at all free GHS Choir concerts
• 2 GHS Choir decals
• 1 GHS Choir yard sign

Ensemble Membership
$50

Valid until June 4, 2027

• Booster club voting privileges
• Student is eligible for GHS Choir scholarships
• Thank you mention on GHS Choir website
• Thank you in slideshow or sign before each GHS Choir concert
• 1 GHS Choir decal
• 1 GHS Choir yard sign

Friends Membership
$25

Valid until June 4, 2027

• Booster club voting privileges
• Student is eligible for GHS Choir scholarships
• Thank you mention on GHS Choir website
• 1 GHS Choir decal

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