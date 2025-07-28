Booster Membership 2025/2026

Full Year Membership Fee, 1 Athlete
$100

One year membership to Elite Cheer Boosters for one full year athlete.

Full Year Membership Fee, 2+ Athletes
$150

One year membership to Elite Cheer Boosters for two or more full year athletes

Full Year Membership, 1 athlete- Volunteer hours
free

One year membership to Elite Cheer Boosters for one full year athlete, with 5 mandatory volunteer hours serving on either the major events or community events committee.

Full Year Membership, 2+ athletes- volunteer hours
free

One year membership to Elite Cheer Boosters for two or more full year athletes, with 8 mandatory volunteer hours serving on either the major events or community events committee.

Half Year Membership, 1 Athlete
$50

One year membership to Elite Cheer Boosters for one half year athlete.

Half Year Membership, 2+ athletes
$75

One year membership to Elite Cheer Boosters for one half year athlete.

Half Year Membership, 1 Athlete
free

One year membership to Elite Cheer Boosters for one half year athlete, with 3 mandatory volunteer hours serving on either the major events or community events committee.

Half Year Membership, 2+ Athletes
free

One year membership to Elite Cheer Boosters for 2+ half year athlete, with 5 mandatory volunteer hours serving on either the major events or community events committee.

