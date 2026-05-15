Haverhill Elite Cheer

Hosted by

Haverhill Elite Cheer

About this event

Booster Membership 2026/2027

Full Year Membership Fee, 1 Athlete
$100

One year membership to Elite Cheer Boosters for one full year athlete.

Full Year Membership Fee, 2+ Athletes
$150

One year membership to Elite Cheer Boosters for two or more full year athletes

Full Year Membership, 1 athlete- Volunteer hours
Free

One year membership to Elite Cheer Boosters for one full year athlete, with 5 mandatory volunteer hours serving on either the major events or community events committee.

Full Year Membership, 2+ athletes- volunteer hours
Free

One year membership to Elite Cheer Boosters for two or more full year athletes, with 8 mandatory volunteer hours serving on either the major events or community events committee.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!