All Saints Church Foundation Of Winter Park Inc

Hosted by

All Saints Church Foundation Of Winter Park Inc

About this event

Boot-Scootin' Bash for All Saints School

150 N New York Ave

Winter Park, FL 32789, USA

Raffle Ticket for FREE Month of After Care
$25

We will re-open this item next week!

Purchase raffle tickets to win a FREE month of after care at All Saints!


Each ticket is $25. Last call for tickets is at 10pm at Boot-Scootin' Bash, but you don't have to be present to win. We'll announce the winner by midday Monday!

All Saints Hat
$25

Every cowboy needs a hat and now we've got you covered! Mesh back, trucker-style hat with "All Saints" embroidered on the front. Adult size!

Single Ticket
$75

Coming solo? We can't wait to see you!

Pair of Tickets
$140

Save $10 when you and your spouse buy your tickets together!

Pair of Tickets + Teacher Ticket
$165

Coming with a partner and want to make sure your class teacher will be there too? This is a great way to support our teachers and administration being able to attend at no cost. This is the best deal!

Teacher Ticket
$30

Teachers, get your ticket here! Make sure to enter promo code TEACHER26 so that it's free!

Can't make it to the event this year? Buying a Teacher Ticket is a great way to help ensure that all of our amazing teachers can attend for free!

Partner/Spouse of Teacher/Administrator
$30

Guests of teachers are FREE with promo code GUEST26. Limit 1 guest per teacher!


We want to make sure that teachers are able to share this fun evening with their partners/spouses if they want to!

Golden Spur Sponsor
$1,000

-Includes 4 Complimentary Tickets

-Recognition at Bash, at All Saints School, and across marketing and social media.

-An engraved brick at school entrance to

permanently recognize your generosity!

Trailblazer Sponsor
$500

-Includes 3 Complimentary Tickets

-Recognition at Bash, at All Saints

School, and across marketing and

social media.

-Two All Saints School car magnets.

Wrangler Sponsor
$250

-Includes 2 Complimentary Tickets

-Recognition at Bash, at All Saints

School, and across marketing and

social media.

Venue Sponsorship
$2,500

1 available. Presenting sponsor for the venue of this event and recognition at the event, across social media, email, and at All Saints School.

Alumni Candy Grams
$15

Calling all All Saints Alumni! Send your beloved teacher(s) and administrators a Candy Gram for Valentine's Day!

Once you've checked out, send Courtney Pelfrey an email with the names of the teachers you'd like to send them to.

Add a donation for All Saints Church Foundation Of Winter Park Inc

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