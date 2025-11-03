Boot-Scootin' Bash for All Saints School

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About this event
We will re-open this item next week!
Purchase raffle tickets to win a FREE month of after care at All Saints!
Each ticket is $25. Last call for tickets is at 10pm at Boot-Scootin' Bash, but you don't have to be present to win. We'll announce the winner by midday Monday!
Every cowboy needs a hat and now we've got you covered! Mesh back, trucker-style hat with "All Saints" embroidered on the front. Adult size!
Coming solo? We can't wait to see you!
Save $10 when you and your spouse buy your tickets together!
Coming with a partner and want to make sure your class teacher will be there too? This is a great way to support our teachers and administration being able to attend at no cost. This is the best deal!
Teachers, get your ticket here! Make sure to enter promo code TEACHER26 so that it's free!
Can't make it to the event this year? Buying a Teacher Ticket is a great way to help ensure that all of our amazing teachers can attend for free!
Guests of teachers are FREE with promo code GUEST26. Limit 1 guest per teacher!
We want to make sure that teachers are able to share this fun evening with their partners/spouses if they want to!
-Includes 4 Complimentary Tickets
-Recognition at Bash, at All Saints School, and across marketing and social media.
-An engraved brick at school entrance to
permanently recognize your generosity!
-Includes 3 Complimentary Tickets
-Recognition at Bash, at All Saints
School, and across marketing and
social media.
-Two All Saints School car magnets.
-Includes 2 Complimentary Tickets
-Recognition at Bash, at All Saints
School, and across marketing and
social media.
1 available. Presenting sponsor for the venue of this event and recognition at the event, across social media, email, and at All Saints School.
Calling all All Saints Alumni! Send your beloved teacher(s) and administrators a Candy Gram for Valentine's Day!
Once you've checked out, send Courtney Pelfrey an email with the names of the teachers you'd like to send them to.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!