All Saints Church Foundation Of Winter Park Inc

Hosted by

All Saints Church Foundation Of Winter Park Inc

About this event

Boot-Scootin' Bash Odds & Ends

338 E Lyman Ave

Winter Park, FL 32789, USA

Raffle Tickets for Free Month of After Care item
Raffle Tickets for Free Month of After Care
$25

Purchase raffle tickets for $25/ticket and a winner for one FREE month of After Care will be chosen after 5pm on Friday, March 13th.

If you purchased your raffle tickets previously, we have them!

All Saints School Hat item
All Saints School Hat
$25

Limited edition All Saints trucker hats in royal blue. They are adult-sized, but adjustable.

Auction Bid #1 item
Auction Bid #1
$250

This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials MS.

Auction Bid #2 item
Auction Bid #2
$55

This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials DB.

Auction Bid #3 item
Auction Bid #3
$110

This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials SP.

Auction Bid #4 item
Auction Bid #4
$140

This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials TB.

Auction Bid #5 item
Auction Bid #5
$320

This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials AB.

Auction Bid #6 item
Auction Bid #6
$130

This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials NJ.

Auction Bid #7 item
Auction Bid #7
$425

This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials EB.

Auction Bid #8 item
Auction Bid #8
$120

This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials MS.

Auction Bid #9 item
Auction Bid #9
$300

This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials CS.

Auction Bid #10 item
Auction Bid #10
$450

This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials JM.

Auction Bid #11 item
Auction Bid #11
$226

This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials KW.

LIVE AUCTION Director for a Day item
LIVE AUCTION Director for a Day
$775

This is for the winning bidder to purchase their Director for a Day from the Live Auction.

LIVE AUCTION VIP Parking Space at All Saints item
LIVE AUCTION VIP Parking Space at All Saints
$1,050

This is for the winning bidder to purchase their VIP Parking Space from the Live Auction.

Add a donation for All Saints Church Foundation Of Winter Park Inc

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