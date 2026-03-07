Boot-Scootin' Bash Odds & Ends

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About this event
Purchase raffle tickets for $25/ticket and a winner for one FREE month of After Care will be chosen after 5pm on Friday, March 13th.
If you purchased your raffle tickets previously, we have them!
Limited edition All Saints trucker hats in royal blue. They are adult-sized, but adjustable.
This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials MS.
This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials DB.
This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials SP.
This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials TB.
This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials AB.
This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials NJ.
This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials EB.
This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials MS.
This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials CS.
This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials JM.
This bid has been assigned to an auction participant with the initials KW.
This is for the winning bidder to purchase their Director for a Day from the Live Auction.
This is for the winning bidder to purchase their VIP Parking Space from the Live Auction.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!