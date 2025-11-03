Van Meter Elementary Parents Committee

Boot Scootin’ Bulldog Parent Prom

34386 Old Portland Rd

Adel, IA 50003, USA

General Admission
$100

One general admission ticket

Bronze Boots Sponsorship Level
$500

-Two event tickets

-Two Heads & Tails Tickets

-Thank you, recognition on all print materials for event

Silver Spur Sponsorship Level
$750

-Two event tickets

-Two Heads & Tails Tickets

-Thank you, recognition on all print materials for event

-Logo/Photo featured on the VMEPC Facebook page

-Free song request

Golden Saddle Sponsorship Level
$1,500

-Two event tickets

-Two Heads & Tails Tickets

-Thank you, recognition on all print materials for event

-Logo/Photo featured on the VMEPC Facebook page

-Free song request

-Reserved table for 10 guests with priority placement

-Released first for dinner service

-Special gift to be enjoyed at the event

Teacher Trailblazer
Free

Teacher ticket

