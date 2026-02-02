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Peer 2 Partner

About this event

Booth and MSL Admission 2027 Innovations in Dermatology Symposium (copy)

9888 Genesee Ave

La Jolla, CA 92037, USA

Corporate Silver Sponsorship
$3,500

Sponsorship includes: An exhibitor booth and branding at the conference with recognition as a sponsor. Includes one sales representative admission.

MSL and industry Symposium registration
$1,500

Industry partners, MSL's, pharmacists, and representatives can attend the meeting by purchasing an admission ticket. Admission is for 1 pharmacy representative to attend the Innovations in Dermatology Symposium on January 31, 2026.

Silver Plus Sponsorship
$4,900

Includes corporate booth sponsorship as well as recognition as sponsor of the Coffee/tea/snack booth. Sponsor will be recognized for sponsorship of the beverages and snacks at the symposium.

Sponsorship Credit Card
$4,999

Use multiples to purchase product theater and other sponsorships and pay by credit card.

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