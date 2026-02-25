Bootheel Youth Museum Inc

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Bootheel Youth Museum Inc

About the memberships

Bootheel Youth Museum Memberships

FAMILY
$100

Valid until April 14, 2027

1 yr. free museum entry for parents and your children. Birthday and theater rental 25% off. Gift shop 10% off. Discounts on special events. Notification of upcoming events. Association of Science - Technology Centers Passport membership.

GRANDPASS
$100

Valid until April 14, 2027

1 yr. free museum entry for Grandparents and all grandchildren age 3-15. Birthday and theater rental 25% off. Gift shop 10% off. Discounts on special events. Notification of upcoming events. Association of Science - Technology Centers Passport membership.

EXTENDED FAMILY
$175

Valid until April 14, 2027

1 yr. free museum entry for grandparents, 4 adults and all grandchildren age 3-15. Birthday and theater rental 25% off. Gift shop 10% off. Discounts on special events. Notification of upcoming events. Association of Science - Technology Centers Passport membership.

INDIVIDUAL
$50

Valid until April 14, 2027

1 yr. free museum entry. Gift shop 10% off. Discounts on special events. Notification of upcoming events. Association of Science - Technology Centers Passport membership.

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