Asian American Senior Citizens Service Center

Hosted by

Asian American Senior Citizens Service Center

About this event

Booth/Sponsorship Form: Ma(n)y Celebration 2026

3101 W Harvard St

Santa Ana, CA 92704, USA

501(c)3 Non-Profit Partner - FREE
Free

1 Booth, provide 6-foot table & 2 chairs
Listing of event name & logo on event flyer & website
Provide gift/basket for prize giveaway ($50 suggested retail value)

Sapphire Sponsor - $500
$500

1 Booth, provide 6-foot table & 2 chairs
Showing company name & logo on event flyer & website
Social media mention of company name only

Ruby Sponsor - $1,000
$1,000

1 Booth, provide 6-foot table & 2 chairs
Showing company name & logo on event flyer & website
Social media mention of company name & logo
Event visibility

Diamond Sponsor - $1,500
$1,500

1 Booth, provide 6-foot table & 2 chairs
Showing company name & logo on event flyer & website
Social media mention of company name & logo
Event visibility
Social media feature

Platinum Sponsor - $2,000
$2,000

Booth, provide 6-foot table & 2 chairs (in prominent location)
Showing company name & logo on event flyer & website
Social media mention of company name & logo
Event visibility
Social media feature
Recognition in pre- and post-communications
Recognition on AASCSC website event page

Add a donation for Asian American Senior Citizens Service Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!