Booth/Sponsorship Form: One Love One World

• 1 Booth with 6-foot table & 2 chairs
• Listing of event name & logo on event flyer & website
• Provide gift/basket for prize giveaway ($50 suggested retail value)
Sapphire Sponsor - $500
$500
• 1 Booth with 6-foot table & 2 chairs
• Showing company name & logo on event flyer & website
• Social media mention of company name only
Ruby Sponsor - $1,000
$1,000
• 1 Booth with 6-foot table & 2 chairs
• Showing company name & logo on event flyer & website
• Social media mention of company name & logo
• Event visibility
Diamond Sponsor - $1,500
$1,500
• 1 Booth with 6-foot table & 2 chairs
• Showing company name & logo on event flyer & website
• Social media mention of company name & logo
• Event visibility
• Social media feature
Platinum Sponsor - $2,000
$2,000
• Booth with 6-foot table & 2 chairs (in prominent location)
• Showing company name & logo on event flyer & website
• Social media mention of company name & logo
• Event visibility
• Social media feature
• Recognition in pre- and post-communications
• Recognition on AASCSC website event page
